CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Here’s your list of East Texas structures that are serving as storm shelters from Friday’s severe weather.

Crockett High School said the Andrew J. Hopkins dome will be opened from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and possibly later, to serve as a storm shelter during Friday’s severe weather.

Mount Enterprise Fire Department announced that Landmark Baptist Church, across from the fire station, will be opening at 6 p.m. for those that need a place to shelter.

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said that the following places are opened as storm shelters or resources centers as listed:

Overton Community Center 505 Meadowbrook Dr. (903) 834-3171

New London Baptist Family Life Center 10855 Main Str. (903) 658-5868

Mount Enterprise Landmark Family Life Center 202 NW 1st St (903)822-3615

Tatum High School Indoor Practice Facility 510 Crystal Farms Rd.

Henderson Civic Center will open for relief, not as a tornado shelter.