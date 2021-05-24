LIST: Summer activities, programs to do at the Tyler Public Library

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Public Library will offer several programs, activities and take-home craft kits for children of all ages, adults and families for the summer.

The library will offer the following programs:

  • Children in pre-kindergarten to 5th grade will be able to practice their reading skills with a trained therapet dog. The reading sessions will be held on Tuesdays in June and July from 4 to 5 p.m. For those interested they can sign up at www.TylerLibrary.com.
  • Children and families will be able to join library staff for outdoor story times and activities in the parks on Wednesdays and Fridays throughout June and July.
  • Adults can join Library staff for readings of short stories on Wednesdays at noon in the Downtown Square.
  • For eight weeks, from June 7 to July 30, children, tweens and teens can sign up for tpl.beanstack.org to discover indoor and outdoor activities to do throughout the summer. Those who complete the program will earn a free book from the Tyler Public Library.

The library will host the following activities in-house:

For adults:

  • June 7: Juneteenth Walk-Through
  • July 5: Local Treasure Hunt

For grades 5-12:

  • July 27: Build Your Own Story Walk-Through

The library will offer the following take home kits:

The kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for children of all ages and adults.

Makerspace Kits:

  • June 1:  Owlvision Kit for pre-kindergarten to 5th grade
  • June 7:  Letterboxing for children of all ages and families
  • July 1:  Chickens and Levers for pre-kindergarten to 8th grade

Early Childhood Kits for toddlers and preschool:

  • June 8:  Lion Craft
  • June 15:  Pink Pig Craft
  • June 22:  Owl Craft
  • June 29:  Fish Handprint Craft
  • July 6:  Hooray for Birds Craft
  • July 13:  Itsy Bitsy Spider Craft
  • July 20:  Mars Rover Craft
  • July 27:  Caterpillar Paper Chain

Elementary Kits for pre-kindergarten to 4th grade:

  • June 8:  Animal Cootie Catchers
  • June 15:  Folding Zoo Animals
  • June 22:  Swan Craft
  • June 29:  DIY Sponge Boat
  • July 6:  Spinner Craft
  • July 13:  Jellyfish Windsock
  • July 20:  Mars Rover Craft
  • July 27: Balloon Dog

Tween Kits for Grades 5-7:

  • June 8:  Cardboard Copy & Scale Machine
  • June 15:  Yarn Octopus
  • June 22:  Egg Geode
  • June 29:  Accordion Book
  • July 6:  Kawaii Animal Drawing
  • July 13:  Cyclops Eye Origami
  • July 20:  Space Vision Board

Teens Kits for Grades 8-12:

  • June 8:  Folded Book Art
  • June 15: Orick’s Ball Origami
  • June 22:  Egg Geode
  • June 29:  Accordion Book
  • July 6:  DIY Pop Socket
  • July 13:  Cyclops Eye Origami
  • July 20:  Space Vision Board

Adults Kits:

  • June 7:  Birdseed Feeder Kit
  • June 18:  Intro to Beading Kit
  • June 21: Genealogy Kit
  • July 2:  Owl Necklace Beading Kit
  • July 5:  Adventure Kit
  • July 16:  Acorn Bracelet Beading Kit
  • July 19:  Matisse Paper Kit
  • July 30:  Mermaid Earrings Beading Kit

KFXK Fox 51