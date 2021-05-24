LIST: Summer activities, programs to do at the Tyler Public Library

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Public Library will offer several programs, activities and take-home craft kits for children of all ages, adults and families for the summer.
The library will offer the following programs:
- Children in pre-kindergarten to 5th grade will be able to practice their reading skills with a trained therapet dog. The reading sessions will be held on Tuesdays in June and July from 4 to 5 p.m. For those interested they can sign up at www.TylerLibrary.com.
- Children and families will be able to join library staff for outdoor story times and activities in the parks on Wednesdays and Fridays throughout June and July.
- Adults can join Library staff for readings of short stories on Wednesdays at noon in the Downtown Square.
- For eight weeks, from June 7 to July 30, children, tweens and teens can sign up for tpl.beanstack.org to discover indoor and outdoor activities to do throughout the summer. Those who complete the program will earn a free book from the Tyler Public Library.
The library will host the following activities in-house:
For adults:
- June 7: Juneteenth Walk-Through
- July 5: Local Treasure Hunt
For grades 5-12:
- July 27: Build Your Own Story Walk-Through
The library will offer the following take home kits:
The kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for children of all ages and adults.
Makerspace Kits:
- June 1: Owlvision Kit for pre-kindergarten to 5th grade
- June 7: Letterboxing for children of all ages and families
- July 1: Chickens and Levers for pre-kindergarten to 8th grade
Early Childhood Kits for toddlers and preschool:
- June 8: Lion Craft
- June 15: Pink Pig Craft
- June 22: Owl Craft
- June 29: Fish Handprint Craft
- July 6: Hooray for Birds Craft
- July 13: Itsy Bitsy Spider Craft
- July 20: Mars Rover Craft
- July 27: Caterpillar Paper Chain
Elementary Kits for pre-kindergarten to 4th grade:
- June 8: Animal Cootie Catchers
- June 15: Folding Zoo Animals
- June 22: Swan Craft
- June 29: DIY Sponge Boat
- July 6: Spinner Craft
- July 13: Jellyfish Windsock
- July 20: Mars Rover Craft
- July 27: Balloon Dog
Tween Kits for Grades 5-7:
- June 8: Cardboard Copy & Scale Machine
- June 15: Yarn Octopus
- June 22: Egg Geode
- June 29: Accordion Book
- July 6: Kawaii Animal Drawing
- July 13: Cyclops Eye Origami
- July 20: Space Vision Board
Teens Kits for Grades 8-12:
- June 8: Folded Book Art
- June 15: Orick’s Ball Origami
- June 22: Egg Geode
- June 29: Accordion Book
- July 6: DIY Pop Socket
- July 13: Cyclops Eye Origami
- July 20: Space Vision Board
Adults Kits:
- June 7: Birdseed Feeder Kit
- June 18: Intro to Beading Kit
- June 21: Genealogy Kit
- July 2: Owl Necklace Beading Kit
- July 5: Adventure Kit
- July 16: Acorn Bracelet Beading Kit
- July 19: Matisse Paper Kit
- July 30: Mermaid Earrings Beading Kit
- Tyler man indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager
- Tyler man accused of kidnapping, raping woman indicted by grand jury
- After being removed from Houston streets, India the tiger doing well in East Texas sanctuary
- TUESDAY AT 10: Two Tyler puppies get second chance at life after fire during brutal winter storm
- Legislation capping insulin price passes Texas Senate, heads to governor’s desk for final approval