LIST: Summer activities, programs to do at the Tyler Public Library

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Public Library will offer several programs, activities and take-home craft kits for children of all ages, adults and families for the summer.

The library will offer the following programs:

Children in pre-kindergarten to 5th grade will be able to practice their reading skills with a trained therapet dog. The reading sessions will be held on Tuesdays in June and July from 4 to 5 p.m. For those interested they can sign up at www.TylerLibrary.com.

Children and families will be able to join library staff for outdoor story times and activities in the parks on Wednesdays and Fridays throughout June and July.

Adults can join Library staff for readings of short stories on Wednesdays at noon in the Downtown Square.

For eight weeks, from June 7 to July 30, children, tweens and teens can sign up for tpl.beanstack.org to discover indoor and outdoor activities to do throughout the summer. Those who complete the program will earn a free book from the Tyler Public Library.

The library will host the following activities in-house:

For adults:

June 7: Juneteenth Walk-Through

July 5: Local Treasure Hunt

For grades 5-12:

July 27: Build Your Own Story Walk-Through

The library will offer the following take home kits:

The kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for children of all ages and adults.

Makerspace Kits:

June 1: Owlvision Kit for pre-kindergarten to 5th grade

June 7: Letterboxing for children of all ages and families

July 1: Chickens and Levers for pre-kindergarten to 8th grade

Early Childhood Kits for toddlers and preschool:

June 8: Lion Craft

June 15: Pink Pig Craft

June 22: Owl Craft

June 29: Fish Handprint Craft

July 6: Hooray for Birds Craft

July 13: Itsy Bitsy Spider Craft

July 20: Mars Rover Craft

July 27: Caterpillar Paper Chain

Elementary Kits for pre-kindergarten to 4th grade:

June 8: Animal Cootie Catchers

June 15: Folding Zoo Animals

June 22: Swan Craft

June 29: DIY Sponge Boat

July 6: Spinner Craft

July 13: Jellyfish Windsock

July 20: Mars Rover Craft

July 27: Balloon Dog

Tween Kits for Grades 5-7:

June 8: Cardboard Copy & Scale Machine

June 15: Yarn Octopus

June 22: Egg Geode

June 29: Accordion Book

July 6: Kawaii Animal Drawing

July 13: Cyclops Eye Origami

July 20: Space Vision Board

Teens Kits for Grades 8-12:

June 8: Folded Book Art

June 15: Orick’s Ball Origami

June 22: Egg Geode

June 29: Accordion Book

July 6: DIY Pop Socket

July 13: Cyclops Eye Origami

July 20: Space Vision Board

Adults Kits: