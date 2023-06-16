TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several school districts in East Texas are canceling classes due to severe weather aftermath.
Severe thunderstorms brought on an influx of power outages and extensive damage in the area. The following districts are impacted:
- Como-Pickton ISD – All athletic activities canceled until further notice due to damage
- Daingerfield Lone Star ISD – Summer Feeding Program canceled
- Fruitvale ISD – Summer workouts canceled
- Gilmer ISD – Summer School canceled
- Hughes Springs ISD – Summer School/Camp Invention canceled
- Jarvis Christian University – Closed
- Jefferson ISD – ACE Summer School canceled
- Martin’s Mill ISD – Summer School canceled
- Mount Vernon ISD – Closed due to power outage
- Panola College – All locations closed Friday
In addition to schools, several city and county offices are closed as well:
- Gladewater – City Hall closed
- Harrison County – Courthouse and sub courthouse in Waskom and Hallsville closed
- Marion County – County offices are closed and grand jury is rescheduled.
- Marshall – Non-emergency facilities will have a delayed opening