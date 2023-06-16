TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several school districts in East Texas are canceling classes due to severe weather aftermath.

Severe thunderstorms brought on an influx of power outages and extensive damage in the area. The following districts are impacted:

Como-Pickton ISD – All athletic activities canceled until further notice due to damage

Daingerfield Lone Star ISD – Summer Feeding Program canceled

Fruitvale ISD – Summer workouts canceled

Gilmer ISD – Summer School canceled

Hughes Springs ISD – Summer School/Camp Invention canceled

Jarvis Christian University – Closed

Jefferson ISD – ACE Summer School canceled

Martin’s Mill ISD – Summer School canceled

Mount Vernon ISD – Closed due to power outage

Panola College – All locations closed Friday

In addition to schools, several city and county offices are closed as well: