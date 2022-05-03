TYLER, Texas (KETK) – National Teacher Appreciation Week is the first week of May, and many educators will be able to celebrate with deals and freebies.

The dates of the teacher deals and participation may vary by location, and most of the offers require teachers to show a school ID.

If we missed any, contact us here at ketk.com/report-it.

FREEBIES:

Freddy’s will be giving a free mini sundae to teachers from May 2 to May 6. There is a limit to one single-topping sundae per teacher or faculty member. School officials must present a valid school ID to redeem the offer. No purchase is necessary.

Juicy’s Hamburgers will be offering free 20-ounce drinks at all locations with a school ID.

Staples Connect will be giving away a free gift box from May 1 to May 7. The gift box includes Sharpie highlighters, glue sticks, stickers, 25 free thank you cards, 50% off custom stamps coupon and more. In addition to the gift box, teachers can get exclusive savings plus 20% back in classroom rewards all week long.

Whataburger will be spotlighting local educators during National Teacher Appreciation Week. From May 2 to May 6, teachers can enjoy a free breakfast item from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. with the presentation of a teacher school ID. In addition to the free breakfast items, 30 teachers in Whataburger communities who were nominated by their peers will win $1,000 each for their schools. They can also get a 25% discount on all retail items in the Whatastore with the code WHATATEACHER22.

DEALS:

At Barnes & Noble, teachers can save 20% off publisher’s list price on all purchases for classroom use and can get a discount of up to 25% off the publisher’s list price during educator appreciation days.

Buffalo Wild Wings will be offering teachers and staff with a valid school ID 20% off their orders.

Erincondren.com will be offering a 10% off everything from May 2 to May 6 at 10 p.m. PT. To redeem the offer, teachers will have to verify on ID.me, copy and save the discount code and apply the discount code at checkout.

Office Depot will be offering a 20% off discount to teachers through June 25.

Vera Bradley will be offering a 25% discount to teachers through May 4.