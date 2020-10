LIST: Texas Education Agency releases COVID cases for every district

EAST TEXAS (KETK) The Texas Education Agency has released individualized data for COVID-19 cases on school campuses.

KETK & FOX 51 have compiled a list of all East Texas Districts and their total amount of cases up to this day, September 24, 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

Of the more than 130 districts listed below, 37 of them had no confirmed cases, either in students or staff.

Only 8 schools has more than 20 cases in students: Gilmer, Henderson, Jacksonville, Longview, Mount Pleasant, Texarkana, Tyler, and White Oak.

The rest of the districts had less than 20 cases in students for the entire reporting time.

LIST

ALBA GOLDEN – 0 TOTAL

ALTO – 10 STUDENTS , 3 STAFF

APPLE SPRINGS – 0 TOTAL

ARP – 3 STUDENTS, 1 STAFF

ATHENS – 3 STUDENTS, 6 STAFF

ATLANTA – 17 STUDENTS, 8 STAFF

AVINGER – 0 TOTAL

BECKVILLE – 1 STUDENT, 4 STAFF

BIG SANDY – 5 STUDENTS, 4 STAFF

BROADDUS – 0 TOTAL

BROOKELAND – 0 TOTAL

BROWNSBORO – 6 STUDENTS, 3 STAFF

BULLARD – 8 STUDENTS, 10 STAFF

CANTON – 5 STUDENTS, 0 STAFF

CARLISLE – 0 STUDENTS, 1 STAFF

CARTHAGE – 9 STUDENTS, 8 STAFF

CAYUGA – 2 STUDENTS, 0 STAFF

CENTER – 9 STUDENTS, 2 STAFF

CENTRAL – 3 STUDENTS, 4 STAFF

CENTRAL HEIGHTS – 3 STUDENTS, 2 STAFF

CHAPEL HILL – 9 STUDENTS, 2 STAFF

CHESTER – 0 TOTAL

CHERINO – 10 STUDENTS, 4 STAFF

COLDSPRING – OAKHURST – 0 TOTAL

COLMESNEIL – 0 TOTAL

COMO – PICKTON – 13 STUDENTS, 3 STAFF

CORIGAN – CAMDEN – 1 STUDENT, 1 STAFF

CROCKETT – 1 STUDENT, 1 STAFF

CROSS ROADS – 0 TOTAL

CUMBY – 2 STUDENTS, 3 STAFF

CUSHING – 0 STUDENTS

DAINGERFIELD – LONE STAR – 6 STUDENTS, 3 STAFF

DEKALB – 9 STUDENTS, 7 STAFF

DIBOLL – 3 STUDENTS, 0 STAFF

DOUGLASS – 2 STUDENTS, 1 STAFF

EAST TEXAS CHARTER SCHOOLS – 0 TOTAL

EDGEWOOD – 0 TOTAL

ELKHART – 1 STUDENT, 5 STAFF

ELYSIAN FIELDS – 1 STUDENT, 1 STAFF

ETOILE – 0 TOTAL

EUSTACE – 8 STUDENT, 0 STAFF

FRANKSTON – 1 STUDENT, 0 STAFF

FRUITVALE – 0 TOTAL

GARRISON – 5 STUDENT, 2 STAFF

GARY – 1 STUDENT, 0 STAFF

GILMER – 30 STUDENT, 10 STAFF

GLADEWATER – 2 STUDENT, 4 STAFF

GOODRICH – 0 TOTAL

GRAND SALINE – 5 STUDENT, 8 STAFF

GRAPELAND – 0 TOTAL

GROVETON – 0 TOTAL

HALLSVILLE – 2 STUDENT, 2 STAFF

HARLETON – 0 TOTAL

HARMONY – 1 STUDENT, 0 STAFF

HARTS BLUFF – 0 TOTAL

HAWKINS – 0 TOTAL

HEMPHILL – 1 STUDENT, 0 STAFF

HENDERSON – 67 STUDENT, 19 STAFF

HOOKS – 0 TOTAL

HUDSON – 13 STUDENTS, 3 STAFF

HUGHES SPRINGS -3 STUDENTS, 0 STAFF

HUNTINGTON – 0 TOTAL

JACKSONVILLE – 30 STUDENTS, 13 STAFF

JEFFERSON – 3 STUDENTS, 0 STAFF

JOAQUIN – 2 STUDENTS, 1 STAFF

KARNACK – 0 TOTAL

KENNARD – 0 TOTAL

KERENS – 0 STUDENTS, 1 STAFF

KILGORE – 10 STUDENTS, 19 STAFF

LANEVILLE – 0 TOTAL

LAPOYNOR – 4 STUDENTS, 0 STAFF

LATEXO – 0 TOTAL

LEGGETT – 0 TOTAL

LEVERETT’S CHAPEL – 1 STUDENT, 1 STAFF

LIBERTY – EYLAU – 5 STUDENTS, 3 STAFF

LINDALE – 5 STUDENTS, 5 STAFF

LINDEN – KILDARE – 4 STUDENTS, 3 STAFF

LIVINGSTON – 5 STUDENTS, 4 STAFF

LONGVIEW – 39 STUDENTS, 17 STAFF

LOVELADY – 0 TOTAL

LUFKIN – 17 STUDENTS, 8 STAFF

MABANK – 0 STUDENTS, 2 STAFF

MALAKOFF – 5 STUDENTS, 2 STAFF

MARSHALL – 3 STUDENTS, 2 STAFF

MARTIN’S MILL – 1 STUDENT, 1 STAFF

MARTINSVILLE – 0 TOTAL

MAUD – 5 STUDENTS, 3 STAFF

MINEOLA – 4 STUDENTS, 3 STAFF

MOUNT ENTERPRISE – 0 TOTAL

MOUNT PLEASANT – 21 STUDENTS, 11 STAFF

MOUNT VERNON – 11 STUDENTS, 2 STAFF

MURCHISON – 0 TOTAL

NACOGDOCHES – 0 STUDENTS, 4 STAFF

NECHES – 2 STUDENTS, 2 STAFF

NEW BOSTON – 14 STUDENTS, 1 STAFF

NEW DIANA – 1 STUDENT, 2 STAFF

NEW SUMMERFIELD – 1 STUDENT, 1 STAFF

ONALASKA – 0 STUDENTS, 1 STAFF

ORE CITY – 0 TOTAL

OVERTON – 1 STUDENT, 5 STAFF

PALESTINE – 7 STUDENTS, 10 STAFF

PEWITT – 1 STUDENTS, 2 STAFF

PINE TREE – 8 STUDENTS, 2 STAFF

PITTSBURG – 12 STUDENTS, 5 STAFF

PLEASANT GROVE – 13 STUDENTS, 3 STAFF

QUITMAN – 0 STUDENTS 3 STAFF

RAINS – 0 TOTAL

REDWATER – 2 STUDENTS, 0 STAFF

RUSK – 0 TOTAL

SABINE – 1 STUDENTS, 3 STAFF

SHELBYVILLE – 2 STUDENTS, 1 STAFF

SLOCUM – 0 TOTAL

SPRING HILL – 7 STUDENTS, 3 STAFF

TATUM – 5 STUDENTS, 4 STAFF

TENAHA – 2 STUDENTS, 4 STAFF

TEXARKANA – 34 STUDENTS, 26 STAFF

TIMPSON – 9 STUDENTS, 4 STAFF

TRINITY – 0 TOTAL

TROUP – 2 STUDENTS, 1 STAFF

TYLER – 37 STUDENTS, 21 STAFF

UNION GROVE – 10 STUDENTS, 3 STAFF

UNION HILL – 0 TOTAL

VAN – 1 STUDENT, 2 STAFF

WASKOM – 0 STUDENTS, 2 STAFF

WELLS – 0 STUDENTS, 1 STAFF

WEST RUSK – 4 STUDENTS, 0 STAFF

WEST SABINE – 0 TOTAL

WESTWOOD – 5 STUDENTS, 3 STAFF

WHITE OAK – 24 STUDENTS, 13 STAFF

WILLS POINT – 1 STUDENT, 0 STAFF

WINNSBORO – 10 STUDENTS, 2 STAFF

WINONA – 1 STUDENT, 0 STAFF

WODEN – 0 STUDENTS, 2 STAFF

YANTIS – 1 STUDENT, 1 STAFF

ZAVALLA – 1 STUDENT, 1 STAFF

The data will be updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Cases in the report are defined as any staff member or student who participates in any on-campus activity that is test-confirmed.

If you’d like to check out more of the data for this week from other districts, you can find that information here.