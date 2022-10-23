TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the spooky season settles upon us, it’s important to have all your Halloween plans set in order.

Your spooky plans are sure to scare if you visit these scariest of places this Halloween.

ATHENS

If you want something apparitional in Athens, Hallowed Grounds Haunt Park is the place to go. Located at 2705 W. Corsicana St in Athens, Hallowed Grounds has three haunt attractions at one Haunt location.

Admission to Hallowed Grounds Haunt Park is an auspicious $15 per person and the park is open on Fridays and Saturdays, all October, according a Hallowed Grounds Facebook post.

CANTON

If you want to get cantankerous in Canton, you could head on over to Yesterland Spooktacular Nights. Yesterland, which is located at 15410 I-20, Canton, TX, 75103, has attractions for all ages and is open Friday and Saturday nights in October.

Yesterland’s admission is $29.95 online and $34.95 in person.

LONGVIEW

Those looking for something lurid in Longview, might like to visit Doc Wilkes House of Horrors. Doc Wilkes House of Horrors has had 20 years of horror experience, according to their website. The House of Horrors is open every Friday and Saturday in October and October 27-31. Admission for the House of Horrors is $20 and it’s located at 1228 Market St, Longview, Tx 75604.

Longview is also home to the grueling, Graystone Haunted Manor. Graystone Haunted Manor hosts five attractions, The Manor, Oak Raven Cemetery, Labrynth of Time, the Karnival of Karnage and Spooky Woods.

Graystone Haunted Manor is located at, 13481 Farm to Market 968 W, Longview, TX, 75602, and admission is $25. They’re open every Friday and Saturday night in October.

NACOGDOCHES

If your looking to be a nervous wreck in Nacogdoches, look no further than the Nacogdoches Haunted Hayride.

“Within the foothills of Nacogdoches, our hayride leads to a thrilling adventure of horrors afflictin’.” Nacogdoches Haunted Hayride

The Haunted Hayride is open on October 28-31 and located at 9370 US HWY 259 N., Nacogdoches, TX. Call 936-553-6054 for pricing and availability.

TYLER

Terror looms in Tyler at the World of Khaos.

“Have you ever been to a Halloween haunted house that scared you so badly, just thinking of it gives you shivers? That’s what World of Khaos’ haunted houses in Tyler, TX are like. We go the extra the mile to tap into your deepest fears.” World of Khaos

Admission to the World of Khaos haunted houses is $20. World of Khaos is located at 816 E Oakwood Street and open from October 27-31.

Another thing creeping into Tyler is the Corpse Grove Haunted Trail.

“Visit the half mile Haunt of The Lady in White. She awaits… along with her friends who are dying to meet you.” Corpse Grove Haunted Trail

The Corpse Grove Haunted Trail is located at 15972 State Highway 64 East in Tyler and is open Saturdays and Sundays including Halloween night. Admission is $15-$20 for adults and $7.50-$10 for kids.