TYLER, Texas (KETK) – You could be single, or in a relationship, or it could even be “complicated” but one thing is certain these are East Texas’ best Valentine’s Day date ideas.

For your enjoyment, KETK has compiled the following list of events and activities that will make this Valentine’s Day that much more special.

ATHENS

Tara Vineyard and Winery will serve 3-course dinners from Feb. 10-12. The dinners cost $125 per person and include appetizers, prime rib, dessert and chef-selected wine pairings.

Yama Yoga Studio is hosting Valentine's Day Chocolate & Couples Yoga on Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. The session will provide an opportunity for you to connect with your partner by exploring "partner" yoga poses. No experience is necessary and the event costs $30 per couple.

LONGVIEW

The Reo Palm Isle is hosting Valentine Magic with Eric Eaton starting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11. Doors open a 6 p.m., dinner is served at 7 p.m. and the magic starts a 8 p.m. The event costs $100 per couple.

LOVELADY

The 41st annual Lovelady Lovefest will be held at Lovelady Community Park on Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. The festival will include a parade, shopping, games, food, a beauty contest, a baking contest, a BBQ cook-off and a dance.

MINELOLA

Ye Olde Curiosity Shoppe in Mineola will host the Tyler Area Vampire Ball 2023 on Feb. 11 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tickets are $12 to $40 dollars and guest’s are asked to bring their own blood. At the ball guests will have the opportunity to meet High King Sylas Grigori and High Queen Velouria Romanitza and all of the Royal Vampire Court of Tyler.

NACOGDOCHES

Lumberjack Harley-Davidson is hosting a Valentine’s Brunch and Love You Back Cash Back event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. The event will feature complementary brunch and mimosas and a chance to spin the Lumberjack wheel for a cash back voucher.

TYLER

The SPCA of East Texas is hosting their Photos with Cupid event on Feb. 11 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bossart Bark Park. For donating $20 dollars you can get your photo taken with cupid and a new medium or large dog bed.

is hosting Valentine’s Dances on from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12 at Glass Recreation Center. On Feb. 10 there will be a mother-son dance from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for ages four through 13. On Feb.11 there will be a father-daughter dance for ages four through eight from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Feb. 12 there’s another father-daughter dance for ages nine through 13 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person or over the phone at 903-595-7271. Vintage and Company is having their 8th annual Valentine Pop Up Shop from Feb. 9 to 11. They have vintage valentines, cookies, baked goods, jewelry and various other kinds of vintage gifts. They also have Valentines craft kits so you can make your special someone something special.

On Saturday Feb. 11 they will be hosting an in person Valentines Crafting Table with loads of fun crafting supplies. Reservations for the table cost $25 dollars. The shops hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and for information email Vintageandco1@gmail.com.

If we have missed any East Texas Valentine’s Day events send us an email at tips@ketk.com.