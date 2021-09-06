LIST: These East Texas towns are labeled ‘must visit’ by state tourism center

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several towns in East Texas were named as “Must-Visit” on Travel Texas.

Travel Texas is located within the Office of the Governor, Economic Development and Tourism division. They are tasked with marketing Texas as a “premier travel destination in out-of-state domestic and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to the state, thereby creating revenue and jobs.”

Travel Texas featured towns from Tyler to Marshall expanding on what makes each town “truly special.”

TYLER

Tyler made the list because of its rose gardens. Travel Texas said you’ll see why Tyler is known as the “Rose Capital of America” by taking a stroll through the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden and LeGrand Rose Garden.

Travel Texas also mentioned Half Mile of History, Camp Ford, the Cotton Belt Depot Museum, the Goodman Museum and the McClendon House as well was Queen Anne and the Colonial Revival.

Every October, the city has the Texas Rose Festival that brings Tyler together as a community. The festival offers ceremonial events each year with the Queen’s Coronation, the Ribbon Cutting and Rose Presentation, the Queen’s Tea and the Rose Parade.

There other fun things to do in Tyler throughout the year including:

Visiting the American Freedom Museum that features the Hall of Presidents and allows a unique and interactive experience for guests to learn about the nation’s military from the American Revolution to the Iraq war

Visiting Art Alley at the 200 Block of W. Erwin St. The Downtown Art project is a place for local artists to collectively display their talents.

Visiting Caldwell Zoo that features more than 2000 animals from 250 species from Africa and South America at 85-acre park that includes a children’s petting pen, two aquariums, picnic areas and a café.

Driving through the Cherokee Trace Drive-Thru Safari where East Texans can visit wild animals from the comfort of their car located at 1200 CR 4405, 12 miles east of Jacksonville.

NACOGDOCHES

Second on the list is Nacogdoches, also known as the oldest town in the state. Travel Texas said the town has no issue keeping its visitors busy with its arts and culture scene “buoyed by the local university, brick-lined streets, historic trails, lakes and nature walks.”

People can visit the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site in nearby Alto or fish or swim in Lake Nacogdoches, wander though the Ruby M. Mize Azalea Garden or go antiquing at one of the many shops in the historic downtown.

The city has the features the Blueberry Festival every year in June and in addition to the college, Stephen F. Austin State University, there are many fun places to explore including:

Visiting Main Street and window shopping at all of the local shops in the downtown area.

Listening to music at Banita Creek Hall.

Attending an SFA football game and tailgating.

Visiting Flea Market Fabulous held monthly on the first weekend day and third Saturday of the month.

Listening to live music at the Fredonia Brewery and Fredonia Hotel and Convention Center

Visiting the Nacogdoches Farmer’s Market.

Visiting the Front Porch Distillery.

JEFFERSON

Third on the list is Jefferson. Travel Texas said that the town has a unique old southern feel mixed with a healthy dose of Texas tradition. The blog said the the town is famous for its Bed & Breakfasts, riverboat rides, horse-drawn carriages, gorgeous Greek revival homes and cornbread sandwiches.

Travel Texas added that Jefferson has outdoor opportunities as well like paddling in Caddo Lake State Park.

Jefferson is also known as the Bigfoot Capital of Texas. In 2018, the mayor declared a proclamation that Jefferson is the official Bigfoot Capital. According to the Texas Bigfoot Research Center, there has been a long history of sightings in the state of Texas.

Craig Woolheater, the head of the Texas Bigfoot Research Center in nearby Jefferson, said Caddo Lake is a land of Bigfoot.

Other places to visit in Jefferson include:

The 1879 Howe Truss Lighted Bridge

Bicycle Hill

Carnegie Library

The Golden Era Mural on 202 S. Market

PALESTINE

Fourth on the Travel Texas list was Palestine featured for its food. Travel Texas said you can expect to sample foie gras, order wine bottles at a B&B and grab a breakfast treat at the oldest operating bakery in Texas, Eilenbeger’s.

The Texas State Railroad is in the town and will show the best of the Piney Woods region.

The ride includes comfortable seating, food and beverages and historic narration. The three-hour train ride has an hour-and-one-half layover in Rusk or Palestine and takes its passengers on a 25-mile journey through a state park and 125 years of history.

Each year the city has four must-go-to festivals and parades.

From March through April, Texans can enjoy the delicate beauty of the dogwood trees in the Davey Dogwood Park. Activities throughout that time are scheduled every weekend.

The Palestine Old Time Music & Dulcimer Festival takes place on the last full weekend in March at the Museum for East Texas Culture. The festival is three days and is filled with life performances, jam sessions, concerts and workshops.

Every October, Palestine cools off at “the Hottest little Festival in Texas” with the Hot Pepper Festival. People can enjoy a pepper eating contest, arts and crafts, food vendors, a kid zone, beer gardens and live music all day long.

During the holiday season the city has plenty for families to do including hopping aboard the Polar Express Train Ride, shopping on main street, food and wine events and the Grinch’s Lair.

LONGVIEW

Longview is the most family-friendly town on the list. Air U Trampoline Park will have kids jumping in foam pits and playing airborne dodgeball, while Balloon Adventures USA will get the whole family flying above Lake Cherokee.

The “Balloon Capital of Texas” has museums, vineyards, gardens, trails and plenty of golf courses.

Every year the city has the Great Balloon Race, but people can take a flight on a hot air balloon all year long with Balloon Adventures USA.

Longview also features the following:

Gregg County Historical Museum

Longview Ballet Theatre

Longview Symphony

Lumberjacks Axe throwing

MARSHALL

Last, but certainly not least on the list is Marshall. Travel Texas said Marshall is reminiscent of a hallmark movie, especially during the holiday season with the Wonderland of Lights Festival. Throughout the year people can camp along the cypress at nearby Caddo Lake State Park, tour the Michelson Museum of Art and make sure to stop by Bear Creek Smokehouse for a true taste of East Texas.

Other things to do in Marshall include: