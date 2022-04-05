TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Severe weather has caused some traffic lights to lose power in Tyler, said the Tyler Police Department. There are also trees on the roads, and officers are working to set up temporary traffic control devices at intersection with power outages.

Authorities said the following intersections do not have power:

Old Bullard Road and Rice Road

Old Bullard Road and Rieck Road

Paluxy Dr. and Jeff Davis Drive

Paluxy Dr. and Cumberland Road

Rice Road and Hollytree Drive

The following streets are closed due to trees:

Driftwood Lane

Wilder Woods

Wilder Way Road

Quail Creek Drive

Covey Lane

Cherokee Trail

The Rose Rudman Recreational Trail is closed between Reick Road and East Grande Boulevard until further notice due to downed trees and storm damage.

Drivers should be careful and be on the lookout for trees and debris. People should also treat intersections with traffic lights that lost power as a four-way stop.

Residents can report flooded streets, potholes, sinkholes, downed trees, storm water issues and drainage issues using the free “MyTyler” phone App or by calling the Streets Department at (903)531-1393 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903)531-1000 during non-business hours.