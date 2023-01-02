TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Some traffic signals in Tyler are currently out due to power outages caused by severe storms, according to city officials.

The signals at these locations are not working:

University Boulevard and Lazy Creek Drive

Old Omen Road and UT Tyler Crosswalk

The signals listed at the locations below are said to be working off generator power:

Loop 323 and New Copeland Road

Loop 323 and University Boulevard

Troup Highway and Golden Road

University Boulevard and Old Omen Road