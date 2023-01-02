TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Some traffic signals in Tyler are currently out due to power outages caused by severe storms, according to city officials.
The signals at these locations are not working:
- University Boulevard and Lazy Creek Drive
- Old Omen Road and UT Tyler Crosswalk
The signals listed at the locations below are said to be working off generator power:
- Loop 323 and New Copeland Road
- Loop 323 and University Boulevard
- Troup Highway and Golden Road
- University Boulevard and Old Omen Road