LIST: Vaccination rates in East Texas by zip code

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to information from the Department of State Health Services, COVID-19 cases in East Texas increased by more than 4,000 in just a week. With these numbers, vaccination rates across East Texas have also seen a slow increase.
People ages 12 and up are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Monday, Pfizer said its vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon.
The two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has full FDA approval for those 16 and older, and is available under emergency use authorization for children 12 through 15.
A two-dose Moderna vaccine and a one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are also available under EUA.
The list below shows how many East Texas zip codes fall into certain vaccination rates. For example, there is only one zip code (Tennessee Colony) that is between zero and 9.99% vaccinated. There are 70 zip codes that are 40-49.99% vaccinated.
- 0-9.99%: 1
- 10.00-19.99%: 1
- 20.00-29.99%: 44
- 30.00-39.99%: 78
- 40.00-49.99%: 15
- 50%+: 3
Below is a list of towns followed their zip codes and vaccination rates. The population of the zip code is in parenthesis.
To compare these numbers to last week, click here.
Anderson County
Cayuga
- 75832: 43.93% (107)
Elkhart
- 75839: 21.07% (5,927)
Frankston
- 75763: 30.75% (6,247)
Montalba
- 75853: 64.81% (466)
Palestine
- 75801: 31.71% (16,244)
- 75803: 19% (21,928)
Tennessee Colony
- 75861: 4.79% (9,126)
Angelina County
Diboll
- 75941: 41.06% (8,465)
Huntington
- 75949: 26.78% (8,255)
Lufkin
- 75901: 36.55% (30,429)
- 75904: 37.96% (34,406)
Pollok
- 75969: 32.90% (3,854)
Zavalla
- 75980: 35.94% (2,254)
Bowie County
De Kalb
- 75559: 30.75% (5,122)
Hooks
- 75561: 26.24% (4,939)
New Boston
- 75570: 29.73% (11,071)
Texarkana
- 75503: 37.94% (25,517)
Camp County
Leesburg
- 75451: 34.31% (1,163)
Pittsburgh
- 75686: 33.5% (13,184)
Cass County
Atlanta
- 75551: 29.46% (11,251)
Bivins
- 75555: 20.08% (1,579)
Bloomburg
- 75556: 21.58% (1,214)
Douglassville
- 75560: 34.03% (1,002)
Hughes Springs
- 75656: 28.86% (4,331)
Linden
- 75563: 28.56% (4,528)
Marietta
- 75566: 35.32% (756)
Queen City
- 75572: 25.41% (3,896)
Cherokee County
Alto
- 75925: 29.91% (4,002)
Jacksonville
- 75766: 30.46% (26,925)
New Summerfield
- 75780: 61.11% (216)
Reklaw
- 75784: 27.52% (774)
Rusk
- 75785: 33.98% (11,357)
Wells
- 75976: 36.89% (778)
Franklin County
Mount Vernon
- 75457: 29.86% (6,501)
Scroggins
- 75480: 36.17% (1,587)
Gregg County
Gladewater
- 75647: 30.53% (13,712)
Kilgore
- 75662: 31.01% (24,976)
Longview
- 75601: 35.58% (15,719)
- 75602: 33.47% (21,655)
- 75603: 39.72% (6,100)
- 75604: 34.40% (31,027)
- 75605: 45.99% (30,501)
White Oak
- 75693: 31.37% (7,076)
Harrison County
Hallsville
- 75650: 34.24% (9,837)
Harelton
- 75651: 32.38% (2,100)
Karnack
- 75661: 25.57% (3,094)
Marshall
- 75670: 29.77% (17,539)
- 75672: 35.41% (16,351)
Waskom
- 75692: 25.67% (4,414)
Henderson County
Athens
- 75751: 36.09% (17,084)
- 75752: 36.18% (6,998)
Brownsboro
- 75756: 27.98% (23.03%)
Chandler
- 75758: 41.15% (8,739)
Eustace
- 75124: 34.31% (4,255)
Kemp
- 75143: 34.63% (14,510)
Mabank
- 75156: 30.81% (16,578)
Malakoff
- 75148: 32.28% (5,961)
Murchison
- 75778: 35.66% (2,947)
Trinidad
- 75431: 28.75% (2,122)
Hopkins County
Brashear
- 75420: 35.55% (1,052)
Como
- 75163: 33.14% (2,716)
Cumby
- 75433: 31.66% (2,808)
Dike
- 75437: 25.64% (1,377)
Pickton
- 75471: 28.48% (1,531)
Saltillo
- 75478: 23.75% (1,120)
Sulphur Springs
- 75482: 34.25% (24,984)
Houston County
Crockett
- 75835: 35.29% (11,086)
Grapeland
- 75844: 25.77% (5,968)
Kennard
- 75847: 27.62% (1,843)
Lovelady
- 75851: 38.76% (4,954)
Marion County
Avinger
- 75630: 41.10% (2,370)
Jefferson
- 75657: 38.37% (7,261)
Morris County
Daingerfield
- 75638: 34.55% (5,505)
Lone Star
- 75668: 24.38% (2,371)
Naples
- 75568: 40.04% (2,238)
Omaha
- 75571: 27.50% (3,134)
Nacogdoches County
Chireno
- 75937: 42.99% (891)
Cushing
- 75760: 39.88% (2,066)
Douglass
- 75943: 35.64% (1,422)
Garrison
- 75946: 30.74% (3,744)
Nacogdoches
- 75961: 34.37% (16,004)
- 75964: 35.90% (19,811)
- 75965: 42.78% (17,907)
Panola County
Beckville
- 75631: 21.71% (3,248)
Carthage
- 75633: 33.31% (13,161)
De Berry
- 75639: 21.05% (2,926)
Gary
- 75643: 22.15% (2,253)
Long Branch
- 75669: 25.98% (762)
Rains County
Point
- 75472: 29.70% (4,087)
Emory
- 75440: 37.54% (6,258)
Rusk County
Henderson
- 75652: 32.89% (16,223)
- 75654: 30.10% (12,664)
Laneville
- 75667: 33.86% (1,193)
Mount Enterprise
- 75681: 40.18% (2,128)
New London
- 75682: 28.37% (578)
Overton
- 75684: 25.73% (7,894)
Tatum
- 75691: 34.33% (4,320)
San Augustine County
Broaddus
- 75929: 33.78% (1,649)
San Augustine
- 75972: 37.09% (6,169)
Sabine County
Bronson
- 75930: 22.54% (1,779)
Hemphill
- 75948: 34.14% (6,268)
Milam
- 75959: 31.69% (994)
Pineland
- 75968: 23.24% (1,635)
Shelby County
Center
- 75935: 30.58% (13,648)
Shelbyville
- 75973: 26.13% (2,828)
Tenaha
- 75974: 26.01% (3,410)
Timpson
- 75975: 23.34% (4,031)
Smith County
Arp
- 75750: 34.23% (3,766)
Bullard
- 75757: 40.32% (12,802)
Flint
- 75762: 42.85% (12,412)
Lindale
- 75771: 36.26% (21,310)
Troup
- 75789: 32.91% (7,806)
Tyler
- 75701: 37.89% (35,858)
- 75702: 30.85% (27,698)
- 75703: 47.84% (42,777)
- 75704: 34.94% (10,199)
- 75705: 31.64% (2,762)
- 75706: 30.40% (10,499)
- 75707: 47.79% (14,232)
- 75708: 32.31% (7,698)
- 75709: 51.51% (4,731)
Winona
- 75792: 39.61% (3,002)
Titus County
Cookville
- 75558: 28.32% (1,582)
Mount Pleasant
- 75455: 32.83% (28,354)
Talco
- 75487: 18.99% (2,106)
Upshur County
Big Sandy
- 75755: 27.27%(5,178)
Gilmer
- 75644: 26.89% (13,427)
- 75645: 27.27% (10,797)
Gladewater
- 75647: 30.53% (13,712)
Ore City
- 75683: 30.47% (3,709)
Van Zandt County
Ben Wheeler
- 75754: 28.46% (6,627)
Canton
- 75103: 30.78% (14,530)
Edgewood
- 75117: 30.32% (3,984)
Fruitvale
- 75127: 27.10% (1,705)
Grand Saline
- 75140: 28.60% (7,595)
Van
- 75790: 33.88% (3,864)
Wills Point
- 75169: 37.72% (14,142)
Wood County
Alba
- 75410: 33.69% (4,954)
Hawkins
- 75765: 44.88% (7,157)
Mineola
- 75773: 31.70% (14,523)
Quitman
- 75783: 34.10% (7,942)
Winnsboro
- 75494: 39.90% (9,940)
Yantis
- 75497: 41.31% (3,907)