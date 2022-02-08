TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Whether you’re in a relationship or single, East Texans have Valentine’s events for all.

KETK has you covered with a list of activities and events that will be happening leading up to and on the love-filled day.

Know of a local Valentine’s Day event not listed here? Send us an email with information at this link.

Athens

Tara Vineyard and Winery will have a four-course surf and turf Valentine’s dinner for two at $175. on Thursday, Feb. 11 to Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at 8603 County Road 3914. Tickets can be bought here.

Canton

Yama Yoga Studio will have a couples yoga on Monday, Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at 29957 State Hw 64. Tickets are $30 per couple and the class is limited to 15 couples. To register, click here.

Norma Jeans will have a pop-up sip-n-shop with drinks, food, giveaways and several vendors. The event will be on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at 510 VZ County Road 2517.

Kilgore

The First Church of the Nazarene will have a Valentine’s dinner fundraiser to help raise money for the Nazarene Youth Conference. The dinner will be on Saturday, Feb. 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The conference is 18 months away and some of the students will be attending, but because the cost of tickets is $1,500 for the students to attend the conference. The church will hold fundraisers throughout the year to help cover some of the costs.

Longview

Reo Bar & Grill will have a Magic for Adults Valentine show by Eric Eaton. The show will be on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. at 4716 W. Loop 281. Tickets are $100 and include two tickets and a prime rib dinner.

Jenn Ford will be returning to Milano’s in Longview, on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. Ford has played five out of six years for the Valentine’s show. To make reservations call 903-230-5330.

Lufkin

VI Horsemen MC and Whitetails Unlimited Piney Woods Chapter will have a Piney Woods Valentine’s Gun Bash on Friday, Feb. 11 at VFW Post 1836. Social hour will be at 5:30 p.m., dinner will be at 7 p.m. Tickets can be bought here.

On Saturday, Feb. 12, the Angelina County Farmers Market will have a Valentine’s-themed market starting at 9 a.m. at 2107 S. Medford Dr.

Nacogdoches

Front Porch Distillery will have a Valentine’s brunch on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here. The tickets include your brunch of choice, two mixed drinks in the Tasting Room, and a Front Porch Distillery logo cup to take home.

White Farmhouse Baking Co. will have a Valentine’s food truck on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 200 E. Main St.

Lumberjack Harley-Davidson will have a Valentine’s event at their store from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 2518 NW Stallings Dr. The Christian Motorcycle Association will be doing bike blessings. They will also be selling loaded baked potatoes. There will also be complimentary Valentine’s day treats for all guests and an adult beverage provided by R&K Distributors for those 21 and up.

Tyler

On Thursday, Feb. 10 through the 12th, Vintage and Company will have a Valentine’s pop-up shop at 2034 S. Wall Ave. The pop-up shop will have an assortment of vintage valentines, Sugar Bakes cookies, Taste and See baked goods, Forever Rebecca Pillows, earrings, gifts, runners, banners, and lots of vintage items from the barn.

The Glass Rec Center will have its annual family Valentines Dances on Friday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 12. The following dances at the following times: The Mother-Son dance will be on Feb. 11 from 7-8:30 p.m. for ages 4 to 13. For ages 4 to 13 Daddy-Daughter Dance: Saturday, Feb. 12 from 6-7:30 p.m. for ages 4 to 8 Daddy-Daughter Dance: Saturday, Feb. 12 from 8-9:30 p.m. for ages 9 to 13.



Tickets are $10 a person

FRESH by Brookshire’s will have a Valentine’s day tastings. On Saturday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. East Texans can join FRESH for wine, charcuterie, and cheese.

First Baptist Swan Valentines Banquet will be at 11364 US HWY 69 North on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person. The youth will be serving dinner and the church will have a special guest singer and speaker. No childcare will be provided.

Texie Twin Designs will have a Valentine’s Day Cookie Camp at 4324 Lazy Creek Dr. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11. To secure a spot, East Texans can Venmo registration payment of $30.