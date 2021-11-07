LIST: Veterans Day celebrations in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 12.

KETK has come up with a list of what events are happening across East Texas that will honor those who have served our country.

ATHENS

The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, will have a veterans day event. There will be guided fishing trip giveaways for veterans and professional anglers Gary Klein and Kelly Jordon will be doing meet and greets. Tickets can be bought here. Veterans get in for free. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

BULLARD

The Brook Hill School will host a Camp V Veterans Day. The East Texas Men in Harmony Barbershop Chorus will perform and will perform from noon to 1 p.m.

TYLER

Caldwell Arts Academy will have a This is America Veterans Day Showcase by the Kinder-3rd grade students as well last as the 4th and 5th specialty groups including the choir and mosaic, ukulele, windstar and percussion band students. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased here. Veterans will receive one complimentary ticket with the code: VET21. The showcase will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Caldwell Auditorium

WHITEHOUSE

The Tyler Squadron Civil Air Patrol will host a color guard event. The CAP Color Guard Event begins at 6 p.m. and will last for one hour. The event will be held at H.L. Higgins Elementary School, 306 Bascom Rd.