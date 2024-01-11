TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As cold weather approaches on Sunday and Monday, several East Texas locations have opened up as shelters and warming centers.

KETK has compiled the following list of locations expanding their services:

Athens

Love In Action Henderson County Homeless Ministry at 501 Maple St. is going to be open as a shelter on Sunday overnight if they can get the volunteers and they’ll be open on Monday as usual.

Lufkin

The Salvation Army in Lufkin said their shelter at 412 South 3rd St. on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Texarkana

The Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter at 402 Oak St. in Texarkana will be open 24/7.

Tyler

The Salvation Army of Tyler’s shelter at 633 North Broadway Avenue is going to be open as a warming station on Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. They also plan to make 25 extra beds available in their shelter during the inclement weather.

“We will do our best to make sure everyone has a warm, safe place to sleep, and no one is left outside exposed to the freezing winter weather. We currently have 124 people staying in our shelter, including men, women and families,” said Captain Jeremy S. Walker with The Salvation Army in Tyler.

Hiway 80’s Gateway to Hope day center at 601 West Valentine St. in Tyler will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and the group is attempting to provide more resources as well.

