LIST: What events East Texans will hold to remember the 20th anniversary of 9/11

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 11: An American flag is left at the North pool memorial site before a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial, September 11, 2017 in New York City. In New York City and throughout the United States, the country is marking the 16th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks will have the country join together to mourn the tragic loss.

On Saturday, there will be several events to remember the attack and commemorate our heroes.

KETK has come up with a list of events where East Texans can show support:

BULLARD:

The American Freedom Museum will have a free 9/11 20th anniversary event. The museum and the Brook Hill School will host two special events to remember and commemorate both utter devastation and incredible heroics of that fateful day.

CARTHAGE:

The Texas Country Music Hall of Fame will have their 7th annual 9/11 memorial. The event will be at 300 W. Panola St. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free and there will be food, speakers, singers, choirs, pieces of the World Trade Center, magazines, newspapers, souvenirs, and uncut/unedited live new videos taken on 9/11.

FLINT:

There will be a 9/11 Tribute Car, Truck & Bike show hosted by the Millennium Plaza at 8 a.m. on Sept. 11. at 5230 Old Jacksonville Hwy.

MARSHALL:

Marshall Ford will have a 9/11 Remembrance Show & Shine at 4200 East End Blvd South from 1 to 3 p.m.

OVERTON:

The Overton Fire Department will host a memorial walk on Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. at the city hall at 1200 S Commerce St to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and to memorialize the 13 fallen soldiers.

TYLER:

On Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon there will be a First Responders Tribute. The event will be at 1211 S Southeast Loop 323.

There will be a Vietnam Veteran Commemoration Ceremony & Health/Resource Fair on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be held at the Armed Forces Reserve Center located at 1359 State Hwy 31 W, Tyler, TX 75709. Please call 903-261-0639 to RSVP. If you would like to be register a veteran, be a vendor, or volunteer please email jedwards23@humana.com.