TYLER, Texas (KETK) — For those last-minute Thanksgiving grocery runs or for those who want to dine out, what will be open in East Texas? We have compiled a list of places that will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

**Please double-check with your local restaurant and stores for specific hours and offerings**

Stores

Brookshires: Closing at 2 p.m.

Super 1 Foods: Closing at 2 p.m.

CVS: Store hours vary by location

Walgreens: Store hours vary by location

Sprouts: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Family Dollar: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dollar Tree: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dollar General: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kroger: Closing at 5 p.m.

Restaurants

Cracker Barrel: Offering a limited menu for Thanksgiving

Denny’s: Open for regular hours

Golden Corral: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applebees: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

La Madeleine: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saltgrass: Customers can get a turkey plate that is available for dine-in only

Whataburger: Open for regular hours

IHOP: Open for regular hours

Popeyes: Closing at 3 p.m.

Texas De Brazil: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.