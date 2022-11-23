TYLER, Texas (KETK) — For those last-minute Thanksgiving grocery runs or for those who want to dine out, what will be open in East Texas? We have compiled a list of places that will be open on Thanksgiving Day.
**Please double-check with your local restaurant and stores for specific hours and offerings**
Stores
Brookshires: Closing at 2 p.m.
Super 1 Foods: Closing at 2 p.m.
CVS: Store hours vary by location
Walgreens: Store hours vary by location
Sprouts: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Family Dollar: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dollar Tree: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dollar General: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Kroger: Closing at 5 p.m.
Restaurants
Cracker Barrel: Offering a limited menu for Thanksgiving
Denny’s: Open for regular hours
Golden Corral: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Applebees: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
La Madeleine: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saltgrass: Customers can get a turkey plate that is available for dine-in only
Whataburger: Open for regular hours
IHOP: Open for regular hours
Popeyes: Closing at 3 p.m.
Texas De Brazil: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.