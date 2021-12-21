LIST: What is open on Christmas Day in East Texas

If you are a last-minute shopper, you aren’t alone. In some recent surveys, more than 75% of those questioned waited until a few weeks or days before Christmas to begin their holiday shopping.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Need some holiday plans for Christmas Day and want to know what’s open? KETK has you covered.

KETK has come up with a list of restaurants and stores that will be open and things for families to do.

Where to eat:

Restaurants

Applebee’s

Boston Market

Denny’s

Dunkin’

IHOP

McDonald’s

Waffle House

Starbucks

Tyler local restaurants:

Loggins 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Kawa’s Hibachi Grill and Lounge 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Yamato 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

China King 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saltgrass Steakhouse 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Longview local restaurants:

Fuji Japanese Restaurant 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chianmai Thai Kitchen 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

New Hupei Chinese Restaurant 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Texas Best Smokehouse Longview from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saltgrass Steakhouse 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lufkin local restaurants:

China Buffet 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Moe’s Southwest Grill 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Athens local restaurants:

Asian Garden 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hunan Buffet 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mount Pleasant local restaurants:

Thai Lanna 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where to shop:

Gas stations and convenience stores

7-Eleven

Speedway

Pilot

Drugstores

Walgreens

CVS

Things to do:

Movie theaters

Tyler Times Square Grand Slam Regal Tyler Rose Studio Movie Grill AMC Classic Tyler 14

Kilgore 4 Star Cinema

Longview Regal Longview & RPX AMC Longview 10

Palestine City Lights Palestine (Dogwood 6)

Athens Cinemark Cinema 4

Nacogdoches AMC Classic Nacogdoches 6

Lufkin AMC Lufkin 9 Cinemark Lufkin 12



Christmas Lights

TYLER

Located at 12880 County Road 192, this light show is open from Nov. 26-Dec. 12 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and Dec. 17-Dec. 25 every night at 6 p.m. The cost per entry is $20 per car or truck. According to their website, they are not able to process credit or debit cards as of this writing. No buses or trailers are allowed. Standard Church-type vans are allowed. There is a maximum height limit of 8 feet and 6 inches.

Santa Land is located at 11518 Interstate 20 W. The park will be open every night from Nov. 13 through Jan. 4, seven days a week, rain or shine.

The following is pricing for all vehicles including cars, trucks, vans, SUVs, and personal trailers.

LONGVIEW

Located at 6085 Hwy 259, this drive-thru Christmas light display is nearly a mile long with 4 million lights, dancing trees, Nativity scenes, Mickey Mouse and more.

Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is open Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The cost to enter is a donation.