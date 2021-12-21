LIST: What is open on Christmas Day in East Texas

If you are a last-minute shopper, you aren’t alone. In some recent surveys, more than 75% of those questioned waited until a few weeks or days before Christmas to begin their holiday shopping.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Need some holiday plans for Christmas Day and want to know what’s open? KETK has you covered.

KETK has come up with a list of restaurants and stores that will be open and things for families to do.

Where to eat:

Restaurants

  • Applebee’s
  • Boston Market
  • Denny’s
  • Dunkin’
  • IHOP
  • McDonald’s
  • Waffle House
  • Starbucks

Tyler local restaurants:

  • Loggins 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Kawa’s Hibachi Grill and Lounge 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • Yamato 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • China King 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saltgrass Steakhouse 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Longview local restaurants:

  • Fuji Japanese Restaurant 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Chianmai Thai Kitchen 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • New Hupei Chinese Restaurant 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • Texas Best Smokehouse Longview from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saltgrass Steakhouse 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lufkin local restaurants:

  • China Buffet 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Moe’s Southwest Grill 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Athens local restaurants:

  • Asian Garden 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Hunan Buffet 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mount Pleasant local restaurants:

  • Thai Lanna 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where to shop:

Gas stations and convenience stores

  • 7-Eleven
  • Speedway
  • Pilot

Drugstores

  • Walgreens
  • CVS

Things to do:

Movie theaters

  • Tyler
    • Times Square Grand Slam
    • Regal Tyler Rose
    • Studio Movie Grill
    • AMC Classic Tyler 14
  • Kilgore
    • 4 Star Cinema
  • Longview
    • Regal Longview & RPX
    • AMC Longview 10
  • Palestine
    • City Lights Palestine (Dogwood 6)
  • Athens
    • Cinemark Cinema 4
  • Nacogdoches
    • AMC Classic Nacogdoches 6
  • Lufkin
    • AMC Lufkin 9
    • Cinemark Lufkin 12

Christmas Lights

TYLER

Tyler Lights Christmas Drive-Thru Light Park

Located at 12880 County Road 192, this light show is open from Nov. 26-Dec. 12 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and Dec. 17-Dec. 25 every night at 6 p.m. The cost per entry is $20 per car or truck. According to their website, they are not able to process credit or debit cards as of this writing. No buses or trailers are allowed. Standard Church-type vans are allowed. There is a maximum height limit of 8 feet and 6 inches.

Santa Land

Santa Land is located at 11518 Interstate 20 W. The park will be open every night from Nov. 13 through Jan. 4, seven days a week, rain or shine.

The following is pricing for all vehicles including cars, trucks, vans, SUVs, and personal trailers.

LONGVIEW

Carmela’s Magical Santa Land

Located at 6085 Hwy 259, this drive-thru Christmas light display is nearly a mile long with 4 million lights, dancing trees, Nativity scenes, Mickey Mouse and more.

Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is open Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The cost to enter is a donation.

