LIST: What is open on Christmas Day in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Need some holiday plans for Christmas Day and want to know what’s open? KETK has you covered.
KETK has come up with a list of restaurants and stores that will be open and things for families to do.
Where to eat:
Restaurants
- Applebee’s
- Boston Market
- Denny’s
- Dunkin’
- IHOP
- McDonald’s
- Waffle House
- Starbucks
Tyler local restaurants:
- Loggins 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Kawa’s Hibachi Grill and Lounge 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Yamato 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- China King 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saltgrass Steakhouse 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Longview local restaurants:
- Fuji Japanese Restaurant 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Chianmai Thai Kitchen 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- New Hupei Chinese Restaurant 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Texas Best Smokehouse Longview from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saltgrass Steakhouse 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lufkin local restaurants:
- China Buffet 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Moe’s Southwest Grill 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Athens local restaurants:
- Asian Garden 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hunan Buffet 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Mount Pleasant local restaurants:
- Thai Lanna 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Where to shop:
Gas stations and convenience stores
- 7-Eleven
- Speedway
- Pilot
Drugstores
- Walgreens
- CVS
Things to do:
Movie theaters
- Tyler
- Times Square Grand Slam
- Regal Tyler Rose
- Studio Movie Grill
- AMC Classic Tyler 14
- Kilgore
- 4 Star Cinema
- Longview
- Regal Longview & RPX
- AMC Longview 10
- Palestine
- City Lights Palestine (Dogwood 6)
- Athens
- Cinemark Cinema 4
- Nacogdoches
- AMC Classic Nacogdoches 6
- Lufkin
- AMC Lufkin 9
- Cinemark Lufkin 12
Christmas Lights
TYLER
Tyler Lights Christmas Drive-Thru Light Park
Located at 12880 County Road 192, this light show is open from Nov. 26-Dec. 12 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and Dec. 17-Dec. 25 every night at 6 p.m. The cost per entry is $20 per car or truck. According to their website, they are not able to process credit or debit cards as of this writing. No buses or trailers are allowed. Standard Church-type vans are allowed. There is a maximum height limit of 8 feet and 6 inches.
Santa Land
Santa Land is located at 11518 Interstate 20 W. The park will be open every night from Nov. 13 through Jan. 4, seven days a week, rain or shine.
The following is pricing for all vehicles including cars, trucks, vans, SUVs, and personal trailers.
LONGVIEW
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land
Located at 6085 Hwy 259, this drive-thru Christmas light display is nearly a mile long with 4 million lights, dancing trees, Nativity scenes, Mickey Mouse and more.
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is open Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The cost to enter is a donation.