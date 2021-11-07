LIST: Where East Texans can receive a discount on Veterans Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Veterans Day 2021, is on Thursday, Nov. 11. As a way to honor veterans, several businesses give discounts and freebies.
KETK has come up with a list of which places will be offering discounts and freebies on Veterans Day.
Food freebies
- Aspen Creek Grill – November 11, 2021
- Veterans and active-duy military will be given a complimentary meal from a special menu from open to 6 p.m. The veterans day menu includes:
- Pulled Pork Dinner
- Aspen Hawaiian Chicken
- Classic Cheeseburger.
- Veterans and active-duy military will be given a complimentary meal from a special menu from open to 6 p.m. The veterans day menu includes:
- Applebees – November 11, 2021
- All active military, veterans, reserves and National Guard can get a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu Thursday. When dining at Applebee’s on Thursday, these guests will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, to-go or delivery within three weeks.
- Cotton Patch Café – November 11, 2021
- All Veterans and active military members are being offered a Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken FREE on November 11. Please call ahead to your local Cotton Patch Café if you have any questions about your Veterans Day Discount.
- IHOP – November 11, 2021
- Veterans and active-duty military are being offered FREE red, white and blue pancakes on November 11.
- Chili’s – November 11, 2021
- Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Available for in-restaurant only.
- Denny’s – November 11, 2021
- Veterans and active military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on November 11, from 5 am to noon. Dine-in only.
- Golden Corral – November 11, 2021
- Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on November 11 from 5 pm to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.
- Texas Roadhouse – November 11, 2021
- Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots on November 11, from 11 am to 2 pm. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022.
- Logan’s Roadhouse – November 11, 2021
- Logan’s Roadhouse will be offering all Veterans a free American Roadhouse Meal From 3 pm to 6 pm on Thursday November 11.
- BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse – November 11, 2021
- BJ’s is serving those who have served their country by once again teaming up with Dr Pepper®, offering a complimentary meal from a select menu and a Dr Pepper® beverage to all current military personnel and Veterans with proof of service.
- Red Lobster – November 11, 2021
- Free Appetizer or Dessert for Veterans Day: In honor of Veterans Day, and to thank veterans, active duty military, and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert on Thursday, November 11.
- Olive Garden – November 11, 2021
- Free entrée from a special menu for each Veteran and current member of the military. Simply show proof of military service. Dine-in only. All entrées include freshly baked garlic breadsticks, and your choice of homemade soup or famous house salad.
- Buffalo Wild Wings – November 11, 2021
- Veterans and service members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries. This offer is available for dine-in or takeout (online ordering excluded). Proof of service must be shown for redemption.
- Cracker Barrel – Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake when dining at any location on November 11.
- Dunkin Donuts – Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free donut at participating locations. Offer available in-store only.
- Little Cesar’s Pizza – Veterans will be able to receive one free lunch combo from 11am-2pm at participating locations.
- Wendy’s – Wendy’s will offer a free coffee for veterans, active duty and family members.
- Wienerschnitzel – Wienerschnitzel will offer a free small breakfast combo on Veterans Day.
Non-food freebies
- Great Clips – November 11, 2021
- Veterans and active-duty military can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon on November 11 to receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card to use at a later date. Visit the Great Clips website for details.
- National Parks – November 11, 2021
- All National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission on Veterans Day.
Discounts
- Bed Bath & Beyond – November 11, 2021
- For active-duty U.S. military, Vets and Spouses, Bed Bath and Beyond is offering 25% off any in-store purchase on November 11, 2021. Call or visit your nearest location for details.
- Target – November 11, 2021
- Target is offering all U.S. active-duty military personnel, Veterans and their families a 10% discount off the guest’s full basket. To receive the offer, guests must first demonstrate eligibility by registering at www.target.com/circle/military. After eligibility has been verified, an exclusive, one-time use 10% Target Circle offer will be available for the guest to use in-store or online.
- Walgreens – November 11-14, 2021
- Military, Veterans, and their families receive 20% off eligible, regular-price purchases when using myWalgreens membership.
- Dollar General— Veterans, active-duty military and their families get a 20% discount on in-store and online purchases on November 11 through 14.
- Staples – Staples will offer 25% off in-store purchases, also applicable to family members
- Home Depot – Home Depot will offer 10% off in store purchases
- Office Depot/Office Max – Office Deport will offer 25% off in-store purchases through November 13th