LIST: Where Smith County residents can register to vote on National Voter Registration Day

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Elections Office and the League of Women Voters of Tyler will have several locations open for people to register to vote for National Voter Registration day.

Nation Voter Registration day is on Tuesday, Sept. 28 and the East Texans can register to vote at the following areas:

Tyler Public Library – 201 South College, Tyler – From noon to 3 p.m.

Lindale Public Library – 200 East Hubbard, Lindale – From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tyler Jr. College Student Center – 1327 So Baxter – From 3:50 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

UT Tyler Muntz Library and Harvey Deck – 3900 University Blvd, Tyler – From noon to 3 p.m.

Tyler Downtown Square from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Smith County Elections Office – 304 East Ferguson – From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Glass Recreation Center – 501 West 32nd, Tyler – From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

New Life Community Church – 1201 NNW Loop 323 – Drive thru from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Each location will be practicing COVID-19 protocols with social distancing and the wearing of masks.

The last day to register or update voter registration for the upcoming election, is Oct. 4. East Texans must apply to vote by mail by Oct. 22.

Early voting begins Oct. 18. East Texans can go to VOTE411.org or https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/current-election-information for additional information.