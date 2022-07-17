TYLER, Texas (KETK) — With the back-to-school season approaching, some students may be in need of school supplies. Listed below are the locations across East Texas where school supplies can be donated and picked up.

Tyler

9th Annual School is Cool (Drive-thru)

When: Thursday, Aug. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Fun Forest Park, 900 North Glenwood Ave., Tyler, TX 75702

Details: For parents and students Pre K-12th grade, backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Students must be present to receive a backpack and attendees must stay in their vehicle.

Back to School Supply Drive

When: Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Family of Faith Christian Church, 3299 US-271, Tyler, TX 75708

Details: The Creative Minds Initiative is hosting a back-to-school supply drive.

Back to School Extravaganza

When: Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Open Arms of Love Fellowship, 2026 E. Front St., Tyler, TX 75702

Details: There will be games, food and fun with free backpacks and supplies.

JJO’s Stuff the Bus and summer combo school supply/food drive

When: Friday, July 15 to Monday, July 18 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Walmart, 6801 South Broadway, Tyler, TX 75703

Details: Donations will be accepted in the parking lot.

Mineola

School Supply Giveaway

When: Saturday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Northside Church, 1718 N Pacific St., Mineola, TX 75773

Details: “Free Basic School Supplies given first come, first serve while supplies last for students entering Pre-K through 5th grade! Free Hot Dogs, Popcorn & Snow Cones for everyone while supplies last!”

Longview

JJO’s Stuff the Bus and summer combo school supply/food drive

When: Friday, July 22 to Monday, July 25 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Walmart, 2440 Gilmer Road, Longview, TX 75604

Details: Donations will be accepted in the parking lot.

Whitehouse

Back to School Health Fair

When: Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Whitehouse First Assembly, 502 State Hwy 110 South, Whitehouse, TX 75791

Details: The event will take place rain or shine. Students have the opportunity to receive a backpack with school supplies, immunizations, sports physicals, dental screenings, haircuts, toiletry kits, free socks and concessions. All children must be present to receive goods and services.

Kilgore

Back to School Bash