LIST: Where to get vaccinated in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have risen dramatically across the country over the last two weeks. This has led to a new sense of urgency in getting people vaccinated to avoid multiple variants.

KETK has come up with a list of places where people can get their COVID-19 vaccine.

In Tyler, people can go to the NET Health immunization clinic at 815 North Broadway on Mondays through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those who want to make an appointment can click here.

Anyone over the age of 18 can choose to receive either the J & J 1-Dose vaccine or the 2-Dose Pfizer vaccine according to NET Health. Persons between the ages of 12 through 17 will only be offered the Pfizer vaccine. The 2nd dose can be received at least 21 days after the first dose.

List of Scheduled Mobile COVID Vaccine Clinics:

Below is the following times, dates and places where people can receive the Pfizer or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. People can click the link to make an appointment.

UT Tyler will have appointments open on the following dates and times:

Below is a list of where people can get vaccinated in Deep East Texas.

In Angelina County, if people want to get their COVID shot they can go to Angelina County & Cities Health District located at 503 Hill Street, in Lufkin from Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In Lufkin people can get vaccinated at the following places:

Walgreens

CVS

Sam’s Club

Walmart

Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy

In Nacogdoches people can get vaccinated at the following places: