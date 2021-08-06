LIST: Where to get vaccinated in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have risen dramatically across the country over the last two weeks. This has led to a new sense of urgency in getting people vaccinated to avoid multiple variants.
KETK has come up with a list of places where people can get their COVID-19 vaccine.
In Tyler, people can go to the NET Health immunization clinic at 815 North Broadway on Mondays through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those who want to make an appointment can click here.
Anyone over the age of 18 can choose to receive either the J & J 1-Dose vaccine or the 2-Dose Pfizer vaccine according to NET Health. Persons between the ages of 12 through 17 will only be offered the Pfizer vaccine. The 2nd dose can be received at least 21 days after the first dose.
List of Scheduled Mobile COVID Vaccine Clinics:
Below is the following times, dates and places where people can receive the Pfizer or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. People can click the link to make an appointment.
- Monday August 9th in Kilgore at the James Parks Fitness Center (701 Laird Street) from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- Monday August 9th in Alba at the Alba-Golden ISD Offices (1373 CR 2377) from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
- Monday August 9th in Mineola at the Mineola ISD Offices (1050 W. State Loop 564) from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
- Monday August 9th in Elkhart at the Slocum ISD PreK – 8th Grade Gym (5765 East St. Hwy 294) from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
- Tuesday August 10th in Chandler at the Lake Palestine United Methodist Church (2889 FM 315) from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Tuesday August 10th in Palestine at Westwood Junior High School (2889 FM 315) from 9:15 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- Wednesday August 11th in Tyler at Texas College (2404 North Grand Avenue) from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- Tuesday August 17th at the Quitman High School Library (1101 East Goode Street) from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
- Thursday August 20th at the Chapel Hill High School Parking Lot (13172 Highway 64 East) from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Tuesday August 24th in Mineola at the Mineola City Hall Building (300 Greenville Avenue) from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Thursday August 26th in Troup at the Troup ISD Administrative Offices (201 N. Carolina Street) from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- Wednesday September 1st in Palestine at Westwood Junior High School (2889 FM 315) from 9:15 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
UT Tyler will have appointments open on the following dates and times:
- Aug. 10, Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Aug. 11, Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Aug. 12, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Aug. 17, Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Aug. 18, Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Aug. 19, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Aug. 24, Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Aug. 25, Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Aug. 26, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Aug. 31, Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sept. 1, Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sept. 2, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Below is a list of where people can get vaccinated in Deep East Texas.
In Angelina County, if people want to get their COVID shot they can go to Angelina County & Cities Health District located at 503 Hill Street, in Lufkin from Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
In Lufkin people can get vaccinated at the following places:
- Walgreens
- CVS
- Sam’s Club
- Walmart
- Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy
In Nacogdoches people can get vaccinated at the following places:
- Kroger
- CVS
- Walmart
- Walgreens
- McCarthy: Guys did a lot of good things
- Texas Education Agency releases COVID-19 safety guidance for 2021-2022 school year
- Watch: Friends brought to tears as McLaughlin wins big at Olympics
- US wrestler Gable Steveson wins gold in last second of freestyle match, celebrates with signature backflip
- Federal student loan payments paused until 2022