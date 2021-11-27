List: Where to visit Christmas lights in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With Christmas right around the corner, you know what that means? Holiday light displays!

In East Texas, there are several places to check out Christmas lights.

Here’s a list of the displays around the area available for people to visit, but if we missed one, let us know and send us the info at ReportIt@ketk.com. The links will take you to information on the specific displays, including how to get tickets.

ATHENS

The Christmas Park – Land of Lights is located at Loop 7 and Patterson Road.

The park is more than one mile long and has 4 million lights including 60 scenes and 50 motion-controlled lighted scenes. The pricing is:

There is no riding in the back of the truck.

ADMISSION CASH CARD Cars & Pickups $25.00 $30.00 12 & 15 Passenger Vans $50.00 $55.00 Limo & Motor Homes $50.00 $55.00 Bus – Each Person $5.00 $6.00

LONGVIEW

Located at 6085 Hwy 259, this drive-thru Christmas light display is nearly a mile long with 4 million lights, dancing trees, Nativity scenes, Mickey Mouse and more.

Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is open Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The cost to enter is a donation.

TYLER

Located at 12880 County Road 192, this light show is open from Nov. 26-Dec. 12 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and Dec. 17-Dec. 25 every night at 6 p.m. The cost per entry is $20 per car or truck. According to their website, they are not able to process credit or debit cards as of this writing. No buses or trailers are allowed. Standard Church-type vans are allowed. There is a maximum height limit of 8 feet and 6 inches.

Santa Land is located at 11518 Interstate 20 W. The park will be open every night from Nov. 13 through Jan. 4, seven days a week, rain or shine.

The following is pricing for all vehicles including cars, trucks, vans, SUVs, and personal trailers.