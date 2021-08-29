LIST: 8 East Texas school districts have shut their doors due to COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several schools in East Texas have closed due to COVID-19.

Here is a list of schools that are closed as of Aug. 29:

Garrison ISD: Closed until Sept. 7

Groveton ISD: Closed until September 7

Kennard ISD: Extended closure until Sept. 7

Leverett’s Chapel: Closed through Sept. 3

Martinsville ISD: Closed until Sept. 7

Murchison ISD: Closed until Sept. 3

Wells ISD: Extended closure until Sept. 7

West Sabine ISD: Closed until Sept. 7

So far nine schools have had to close their doors or cancel school activities due to the virus.

Woden ISD and Waskom ISD were the first to close and Hughes Springs ISD had to cancel their football opener against Arp due to COVID-19 numbers.