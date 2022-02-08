CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.

Listed below are all election races that Panola County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

County Court At Law

Republican Primary

  • Larry Fields*
    Occupation: Judge
  • Rick McPherson
    Occupation: Attorney

District Clerk

Republican Primary

County Clerk

Republican Primary

  • Bobbie Davis*
    Occupation: County Clerk

Sheriff – Unexpired Term

Republican Primary

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

  • Joni Willis Reed*
    Occupation: County Treasurer

County Surveyor

Republican Primary

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

  • Roy Carpenter
    Occupation: Tow truck owner
  • David Cole*
    Occupation: County Commissioner Precinct 2
  • Brett Hawkins
    Occupation: Manager

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary

  • Dale Lagrone*
    Occupation: County Commissioner Precinct 4

Democratic Primary

  • Leo Graves
    Occupation: Bail Bondsman

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 and 4

Republican Primary

Democratic Primary

  • Sandra Miller
    Occupation: Retired

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 and 3

Republican Primary