CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.
Listed below are all election races that Panola County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.
County Judge
Republican Primary
- Paul Beatty
Occupation: Self-Employed
- Tonya Melton Cooke
Occupation: Internet MGT
- Gary Kelley
Occupation: Accountant
- Rodger G. McLane
Occupation: Attorney
County Court At Law
Republican Primary
- Larry Fields*
Occupation: Judge
- Rick McPherson
Occupation: Attorney
District Clerk
Republican Primary
- Lindsey B. Smith*
Occupation: District Clerk
County Clerk
Republican Primary
- Bobbie Davis*
Occupation: County Clerk
Sheriff – Unexpired Term
Republican Primary
- R.C. Cutter Clinton
Occupation: Criminal Investigator
- Sarah Fields*
Occupation: Sheriff
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
- Joni Willis Reed*
Occupation: County Treasurer
County Surveyor
Republican Primary
- Don Austin*
Occupation: County Surveyor
County Commissioner Precinct 2
Republican Primary
- Roy Carpenter
Occupation: Tow truck owner
- David Cole*
Occupation: County Commissioner Precinct 2
- Brett Hawkins
Occupation: Manager
County Commissioner Precinct 4
Republican Primary
- Dale Lagrone*
Occupation: County Commissioner Precinct 4
Democratic Primary
- Leo Graves
Occupation: Bail Bondsman
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 and 4
Republican Primary
- K. Denise Gray
Occupation: Deputy Sheriff
- Scott Jones
Occupation: Patrol Deputy
- Mary Sue Kiper
Occupation: Justice Clerk
Democratic Primary
- Sandra Miller
Occupation: Retired
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 and 3
Republican Primary
- Shelly Avery
Occupation: Police Officer
- Toni Hughes*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 and 3
- Knox W. Mosby, Jr.
Occupation: Railroad