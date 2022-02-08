CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.

Listed below are all election races that Panola County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

County Court At Law

Republican Primary

Larry Fields*

Occupation: Judge

Occupation: Judge Rick McPherson

Occupation: Attorney

District Clerk

Republican Primary

Lindsey B. Smith*

Occupation: District Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Primary

Bobbie Davis*

Occupation: County Clerk

Sheriff – Unexpired Term

Republican Primary

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Joni Willis Reed*

Occupation: County Treasurer

County Surveyor

Republican Primary

Don Austin*

Occupation: County Surveyor

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Roy Carpenter

Occupation: Tow truck owner

Occupation: Tow truck owner David Cole*

Occupation: County Commissioner Precinct 2

Occupation: County Commissioner Precinct 2 Brett Hawkins

Occupation: Manager

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Dale Lagrone*

Occupation: County Commissioner Precinct 4

Democratic Primary

Leo Graves

Occupation: Bail Bondsman

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 and 4

Republican Primary

K. Denise Gray

Occupation: Deputy Sheriff

Occupation: Deputy Sheriff Scott Jones

Occupation: Patrol Deputy

Occupation: Patrol Deputy Mary Sue Kiper

Occupation: Justice Clerk

Democratic Primary

Sandra Miller

Occupation: Retired

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 and 3

Republican Primary