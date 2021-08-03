Literacy Council of Tyler holds 30th annual Corporate Spelling Bee

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Literacy Council of Tyler held their 30th Annual Corporate Spelling Bee on Tuesday.

The event was held at the Green Acres Crosswalk Center, and it is the organization’s signature fundraiser.

The theme was movies and Nathaniel Moran (Smith County Judge), Reeve Jackson (114th District Court Judge), and Resa Wingfield (LCOT) were the judges. Tickets for the event were $40.

Local businesses went head to head to win the LCOT Spelling Bee trophy.

The following 11 teams competed this year: Brookshire Grocery Company, Chick-fil-A, Henry & Peters, P.C., Trane Technologies, Jasper Ventures, Inc., Prothro Wilhelmi and Co., Regions Bank, South Tyler Rotary, Squyres Johnson Squyres, Tyler Junior College, and Tyler Pipe Co.

Squyres Johnson Squyres, a CPA firm in Tyler, won the Spelling Bee with the final word “consanguinity”.



“Literacy is important to everything that we do. It impacts everything in our community. A lot of people don’t know, we offer a lot of different type of programs Ged prep, ESL, workforce development, and family literacy, among others. When you combine all of those things, we’re touching a lot of lives in a lot of different ways throughout Smith County,” said Whitney Patterson, Executive Director for the Literacy Council of Tyler.

The Literacy Council of Tyler is a nonprofit organization that works with more than 2,000 adult students who are striving towards getting their GED, preparing for college, or studying English. They were established in 1990 and, they have about 200 volunteers every year.