TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Literacy Council of Tyler (LCOT) has received a generous bequest totaling $100,000 from the estate of the late Elizabeth Ann “Bitsy” Wright, the organization announced this week. The donation was made in honor of Dr. D. M. Edwards, longtime LCOT supporter and board member.

“Dr. Edwards is a wonderful advocate for the Literacy Council of Tyler and our mission. D.M. is a longtime financial supporter who also dedicates his time as a board member. It is only fitting that a gift of this magnitude was made in his honor. This donation will directly support our adult education and literacy services in East Texas, and we are incredibly grateful.” Whitney Patterson, LCOT’s Executive Director

Derrith Bondurant, Executor of Ms. Wright’s estate, presented the donation to the LCOT Board of Directors on Wednesday. Ms. Bondurant stated that the bequest was in honor of Dr. Edwards’ dedication to the Literacy Council and in honor of their close friendship. Elizabeth Ann “Bitsy” Wright chose to leave legacy gifts to several other local organizations, truly leaving her legacy by helping others in the community she loved.

The Literacy Council of Tyler is a nonprofit, community supported organization. LCOT was established in 1990 to provide literacy services to adults in the East Texas area, with 30 students in the program that first year. Now, LCOT enrolls approximately 2,000 adult students annually, utilizing over 150 volunteers and 50 staff.