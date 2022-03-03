LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Little Texas, a Grammy-nominated country music group, will be headlining The Great Texas Balloon Race’s entertainment on June 18 at the Longview Convention Complex.

This is the 45th year of the Great Texas Balloon Race. Little Texas emerged in the early 90s and the group’s first radio release in 1991, “Some Guys Have All the Love,” became a Top-10 hit, according to a release. Their second album put out three number one singles, “What Might Have Been,” “My Love” and “God Blessed Texas,” the last of which is often referred to as the second Texas State Anthem. Little Texas’ song “God Blessed Texas” is played at sporting events in the state and at the entrance of the Texas State Fair.

The group is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the release of their debut album, “First Time For Everything.”

Porter Howell, lead vocal and lead guitarist, and Duane Propes, on bass and vocals, are Longview natives. They see their appearance at the Great Texas Balloon Race as a homecoming concert.

Cody Wayne, an East Texas native, will start off the performances on Saturday night and take the stage at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday night, a band called The Social Club will open up by playing top 40 musing from the 60s to present day. The Molly Ringwalds will perform hits that “transcend the 80s and defined a generation.”

The 2022 Great Texas Balloon Race will be held Friday June 17 through Sunday, June 19. All ticketed events will take place at the Longview Convention Complex. Competition flights are scheduled Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning over Longview, depending on wind conditions.

The gates open at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday for the festival, special shape balloon inflations, live music and balloon glows, if weather permits. To buy tickets, click here.