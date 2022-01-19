Balloon release held to honor birthday of Tyler Legacy student killed by drunk driver

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas community held a special balloon release on Wednesday in honor of 17-year-old Lilly Thornburgh who died this week after a crash involving a driver who was intoxicated.

Thornburgh’s birthday was on Wednesday and she would have turned 18.

The balloon release was organized by friends of Thornburgh

The event happened at 8 p.m. in Pollard Park in Tyler. About 100 people attended the release in honor of Thornburgh.

She was a part of the school band and was known for her kind heart.

“I had come from a school that wasn’t in Tyler ISD, so I didn’t know anyone. She was the only person I talked to for a while, and she didn’t even know me. She was just so nice to everyone,” said Katie Curbow, Thornburgh’s best friend.

