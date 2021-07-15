Longview City Council approves resolution denouncing possible white supremacist conference planned in city

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Longview City Council passed a resolution during a meeting on Thursday condemning a possible white supremacist conference that is supposed to be held in the city.

According to information from white-power.org of the Aryan Freedom Network, a White Unity Conference is scheduled to take place on Sept. 25.

“An unverified, undocumented, unconfirmed gathering nobody and I mean nobody from local or federal law enforcement agencies could find a shred of truth or validity to (it). This unverified and undocumented alleged future gathering has disrupted our entire community over the last week,” said Longview Mayor Andy Mack during the meeting.

He also stated that the Longview community is coming together and standing up against racism.

“Despite what you may have read, you are not alone. We are truly one Longview and stand united fighting racism of any kind. You are here because you love your neighbors and don’t want them to be harmed or mistreated, fearful or worried. Guess what? Neither do I,” said Mack. “And when and if there is a credible threat of terror group of any kind coming to Longview to attempt to tear us down, you can bet I will be the first one to denounce it.

The resolution tells the organizers that the city condemns the use of the name Longview, Texas, in connection with hate groups.

To read the full resolution, see the post below.

Earlier this week Mayor Mack also said the city was against the group holding the event in Longview.

“While we recognize the importance of freedom of speech, we also recognize that we have a responsibility to protect our citizens from dangerous conduct. So, we will continue to monitor the situation and respond appropriately within the bounds of the law,” Mack said. “This group does not represent who we are as a community. We as a city council and myself as mayor denounce this attempt to promote hate and bigotry in our town. Now is the time for Longview to show we are a diverse community that loves each other, defends each other and protects each other.”