SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on Monday. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith announced that a man was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail after he was accused of promoting a horse racing event without having an adequate permit.

Renault Kay was charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle- a third degree felony. He was also charged with promoting a mass gathering without a permit- a class b misdemeanor. His total bond is $3,500.

This arrest comes after officials announced they would be cracking down on regulations for trail rides and mass gathering events. This change came after five people were injured in a trail ride shooting in Smith County in June. Officials said the 30-year-old victim from the incident is still in the hospital.

On July 9, around 6 p.m. the sheriff’s office was called due to reckless driving at a horse racing track in the 13600 block of Smith County road 3104, near L & K Downs.

Deputies arrived to the location and saw a woman collecting admission fees. Deputies told the woman they wanted to speak to the organizer of the event, and she mentioned she would call Renault Kay.

Later, officials saw a dark colored Ford F-150 driven by Kay that was heading to the front gate. Kay told deputies he was the owner of the property and was hosting the event.

About 200 people were expected for this small “practice horse racing” event, according to Kay.

The Smith County Fire Marshal’s office found that the organizer had not applied for a mass gathering permit, so it had not been issued by law enforcement.

Deputies and Josh Joplin, Smith County Precinct 4 Constable, tried to stop and arrest Kay, and he increased his driving speed while making his way northwest toward the horse racing track.

Kay later told officials he was evading them because there was someone in his vehicle that had outstanding arrest warrants, said the sheriff’s office.

Joplin also issued seven class c citations to horse owners for taking part in the event.

Kay was previously advised that officials were investigating his event. He said he did not think he needed a permit, said law enforcement.

Officials had several meetings with Kay near his property. He was made aware of what type of events needed a mass gathering permit, such as horse racing events that had 100 attendees.

Deputies counted about 130 attendees at the event on Saturday, and then they stopped keeping track.