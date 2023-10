TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A traffic crash on Old Jacksonville Highway caused at least two power poles and guidelines to break with live power lines on the road.

The Tyler Police Department is working the crash and crews will repair and replace the poles.

According to the release, Old Jacksonville Highway and College Street from 8th Street to Hamvassy Lane are closed.

Authorities say to avoid the area as live power lines are in the roadway.

KETK News will update this article when the roads reopen.