Livingston ISD long-term substitute teacher passes away due to COVID-19

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – Livingston ISD announced that a long-term substitute passed away due to COVID 19.

They shared that Dr. Gregory Maze had worked at the district for years and passed away Friday losing his fight with COVID.

“In times like this, we are reminded just how precious life can be and how fragile each of us truly is,” LISD shared. “Prayers are needed for his entire family, including his mother, Delores Maze, a long-time teacher, and Greg’s brother, Jerry Maze, who was a former principal for LISD.”