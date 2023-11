LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – Livingston ISD said on Friday they are mourning the loss of multiple students who died in a car crash.

The district said the crash happened Thursday night, and to respect the family’s privacy, more information will be released at a later time.

“Please join us in keeping these students’ families and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” the district said.

This is a developing story, and KETK will update as more information becomes available.