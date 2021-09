WALNUT SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The Bosque County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 7 year-old girl who was abducted in Walnut Springs in northern Central Texas on Friday.

Bosque County Sheriff's Office says Jessi Marie Lowrey is believed to be in grave danger since she was last seen in Walnut Springs, which is about halfway between Waco and Fort Worth. BCSO says the suspect is Randall Anthony Thurman, 34, who's believed to be driving a silver 2011 Chrysler 200 with a Texas license plate number of PDJ 3658.