LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott recently reappointed an East Texas man to the Housing and Health Services Coordination Council.

Kenneth Darden is the Senior Pastor for Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. He has founded several ministries and non-profit organizations, including Sick & Shut In Ministry, A.B.C. Abundantly Blessed Child Care, and Abundant Light of Livingston job training and placement.

Darden served as a board member for Habitat for Humanity and the NAACP. He serves as president of Community Uplift and a member of the Angelina Neches River Authority.

He earned a Master of Business Administration from Massey Business School, attended Union Theological Seminary, and completed Chew Theological Seminary in 1986.