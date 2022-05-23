POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Livingston man was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child last week.

According to Polk County officials, 46-year-old Jason Wayne Bennett was taken into custody on May 18. They said detectives began investigating after a child said she was sexually abused by Bennett on more than one occassion.

The child was forensically interviewed and taken to a hospital where further exams were completed. After further investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Bennett.

Bennett turned himself into the Polk County Jail and was later released on a $50,000 bond, with conditions of a protective order and other bond conditions protecting the child from further contact.

Anyone with information in reference to this case or any other case is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 936-327-6810.