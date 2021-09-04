Livingston man arrested for allegedly beating 1-month-old son to death

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s office arrested a man for allegedly beating his 1-month-old baby boy to death.

The father of the child, Thomas Allen Janczak, 22, of Livingston, was arrested on Thursday night by Polk County Detectives for the offense of Capital Murder of a person younger than 10 years of age.

In November of 2020, Polk County Detectives received information of the infant arriving to the Texas Children’s Hospital in the Woodlands where doctors determined the severity of the injuries. The baby was then taken to Texas Children’s Hospital downtown where he died 12 days later from blunt force trauma.

Since that time, detectives conducted a full investigation with the assistance of the following:

The CPS Special Investigators Office

The Polk County District Attorney’s Office

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office

The Texas Rangers Office.

The investigation eventually led to the arrest of Janczak.

In a Facebook post, the PCSO said that due to the severity of the crime of capital murder, these investigations require months of detectives conducting interviews, gathering evidence and consultations with professionals in the medical field, to obtain concrete evidence for prosecution.

“There is no way to predict how much time a police investigation will take and Sheriff Lyons greatly appreciates the patience it took from the family and friends of the victim, to see justice prevail and this case brought to an arrest and prosecution.” The Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Janczak was booked in the Polk County Jail on the charge of capital murder and is under a $1,000,000 bond. Other possible criminal charges are being investigated and considered at this time.