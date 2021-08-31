Loaded handgun found in East Texas student’s vehicle

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A loaded gun was found in a high school student’s vehicle on Tuesday, Hughes Springs ISD said.

The student is “being dealt with appropriately in accordance with Texas law,” said the district.

The gun was found in a random search done by a drug dog and handler around 2:10 p.m. The dog handler and an officer took immediate possession of the handgun.

No other information about the student will be released due to confidentiality reasons.

In a release, Hughes Springs ISD asked parents to encourage their children to report any suspicious activity to an appropriate adulty immediately.

“If you see something, say something!” a release from the school said.