Loaded handgun found in East Texas student’s vehicle

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
September 19 2021 12:00 am

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A loaded gun was found in a high school student’s vehicle on Tuesday, Hughes Springs ISD said.

The student is “being dealt with appropriately in accordance with Texas law,” said the district.

The gun was found in a random search done by a drug dog and handler around 2:10 p.m. The dog handler and an officer took immediate possession of the handgun.

No other information about the student will be released due to confidentiality reasons.

In a release, Hughes Springs ISD asked parents to encourage their children to report any suspicious activity to an appropriate adulty immediately.

“If you see something, say something!” a release from the school said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51