HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A loaded handgun was found inside a locked vehicle belonging to a Hughes Springs High School student on Thursday morning.

The gun was found as a result of a random search by a contracted drug dog and handler around 8:55 a.m. The dog handler and an officer “took immediate possession of the handgun,” according to a letter from the district.

“The student is being dealt with appropriately in accordance with Texas law,” the district’s letter stated.

No other information regarding the student will be released. The letter, signed by the district’s superintendent, high school principal and HSISD police chief, asked parents to encourage their children to report any suspicious activity to an appropriate adult immediately.