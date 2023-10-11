WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Wood County Arboretum will host a plant sale this Saturday.

Their Fall Plant Sale will benefit the Wood County Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, which are open year round for visitors. The sale will be from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at 175 Gov. Jim Hogg Parkway in Quitman.

You can find a list of shrubs, grasses, perennials and more for sale on their website.

There will also be a Members Only sale on Friday.

The Wood County Arboretum spans 23 acres with a walking trail, gazebo, sensory garden, shade garden, waterwise garden, flower beds and the historic Stinson House. The gardens are open daily from dawn to dusk and the Stinson House is open for self-guided tours Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.