Bishop of the Diocese of Tyler raises concerns about ethics behind COVID-19 vaccines

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Joseph Strickland, Bishop of the Diocese of Tyler, is speaking out about his feelings on the COVID-19 vaccines.

Strickland is concerned about these new COVID-19 vaccines because he says they were created by medical researchers using fetal tissue.

“Ethically, the scientific organizations are obligated to very precisely spell out what they use in their processes, to spell out what they use and how this is developed,” Strickland said. “In the spelling that out, they clearly acknowledge that ‘we used an aborted child, and we used a certain organ of that aborted child to develop a test or a vaccine.'”

According to Strickland, his information comes from a website called Children of God for Life, a pro-life religious organization.

Though he says he is not opposed to people getting vaccinated, Strickland is opposed to vaccines that involve things that the Catholic church is against.

“It’s not up to me to tell people whether or not to take the vaccine, but to be informed, and to make their own informed conscience decision. That’s really what the Catholic church teaches,” Strickland said.

Strickland wants what he calls an “ethically-produced vaccine” that would be acceptable in the Catholic church.

The vaccine most under fire for supposedly using fetal cells is the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, approved for emergency use by the FDA just days ago.

After recent controversy, Johnson & Johnson denied that their vaccine formula uses fetal tissue.

“We are able to manufacture hundreds of millions of doses using our engineered cell-line system that enables the rapid production of new viral vaccines to combat many of the most dangerous infectious diseases,” the company said in a public statement.

The Vatican released a statement in December saying that “When ethically irreproachable COVID-19 vaccines are not available… it is morally acceptable to receive COVID-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process.”

However, some other church officials are at odds with the Vatican on this. On Monday, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans urged parishioners to avoid the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, deeming it “morally compromised.”

The Vatican said use of such vaccines “does not in itself constitute a legitimation, even indirect, of the practice of abortion.”

