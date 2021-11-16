Local breweries team up with UT Tyler students to create new beer

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – True Vine Brewing Company and East Texas Brewing Company collaborated with UT Tyler Fermentation Sciences to create a brand new beer: Patriot Pale Ale.

The new brew was designed by students of Dr. Jordan Beaver and faculty in the Fermentation Sciences program. It was then brewed all together at True Vine Brewing Co.

The Patriot Pale Ale is a light bodied American Pale Ale that features five hop varietals and has an ABV of 4.6%.

The beer was released on Nov. 11 at UT Tyler’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Patriot Pale Ale is now available at the taprooms of True Vine Brewing Co., as well as at ETX Brewing Co.