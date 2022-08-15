LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Fire Department posted Monday to their Facebook page that a local business had donated cases of hand sanitizer for them to distribute to local schools, daycares, adult activity centers and various rescue missions.

“A big THANK YOU goes out to Chelsea Peurifoy and her WONDERFUL staff with Chelsea’s Cleaning Service for donating hand sanitizer” the post said.

20,000 bottles were reportedly distributed Monday. They also thanked Peurifoy, and many of the places visited, for their help in getting the word out about their upcoming National Night Out event.

National Night Out unites communities and local law enforcement by holding annual parties to encourage neighbors to get to know their neighbors, to build a partnership between the police and the community and to educate everyone on crime prevention. All this is done with the main goal of creating a safer place to live for everyone. Longview’s annual National Night Out is the first Tuesday in October.