Local business experts say Colonial Pipeline cyberattack won’t significantly impact Texans

(KETK)- A cyberattack at Colonial Pipeline caused it to close for many days.

The pipeline transports approximately 45% of the East Coast’s gas. It stretches from the Gulf Coast to New York.

The situation also led to panic buying at gas stations in the East Coast.

However, experts are saying that Texans should not worry.

The pipeline’s temporary shutdown will have little to no impact on the available gas in the state.

Instead, the Colonial Pipeline issues will affect people living in the East Coast states.

Dr. Harold Doty, a professor at the UT Tyler Soules College of Business, says if people find a problem at the pump in Texas, it is probably not connected to the pipeline but another unrelated issue.

“Probably another three days or so (then) good fuel supply will be returning to the Northeast and Southeast. It’s going to take 7 to 10 days for the situation to stabilize, so that’s the inconvenience. I think the greater concern is it shows that our critical infrastructure in our nation is subject to cyberattack,” he said.

Doty also mentioned the country is recovering this time, but this might not always be the case.