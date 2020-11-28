Local businesses adjust to holiday season during pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The holidays are typically a great time for businesses, but this year things might be a bit different, due to COVID-19.

Don’s TV & Appliance and Haute Totz were open on Black Friday. They both said they had a lot of customers in the morning, only a few around lunchtime, and a surge in the afternoon and evening.

Don’s has been around for four decades and Totz has been in business for almost a decade.

The two are adapting to COVID-19 in different ways.

“Internet sales locally, have been huge here for us,” said Don’s general manager, Bryan Thedford.

Totz owner Jemilynn Wright said the store has focused on their service.

“I feel like people love the experience of a small boutique, and they love the service we offer them,” said Wright.

The new store is following the traditional business model, while the older store is using technology to do business, and it is working.

Both businesses are booming as holiday shopping continues in East Texas.

Small Business Saturday is happening on Nov. 27. Don’s TV & Appliance and Haute Totz are encouraging people to support small business online and in-person.