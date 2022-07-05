SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office thanked Harris Cattle Company for bringing equipment to a fire to help out firefighters on Tuesday.

According to the fire marshal’s office, several hay bales that were being pulled on a trailer caught fire.

Harris Cattle Company brought out a piece of heavy equipment and two people to help extinguish the fire, according to the fire marshal’s office.

“The truck nor the trailer and hay belonged to them, but they stepped up to help our local firefighters make quicker extinguishment of this fire. We appreciate the commitment of our citizens to help in a time of need,” the fire marshal’s office said in a Facebook post.