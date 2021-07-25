Local church puts cross back on display after two years, members celebrate in emotional ceremony

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – If you live in Tyler, you might have noticed that the First Christian Church’s cross has been missing for two years. As of Sunday, it’s finally back up on the bell tower and the congregation is celebrating.

“We see it as a blessing to our community and we want to spread the good news and the message of love,” Senior Minister Chris Pulliam said.

The cross was taken down for the first time since the church opened in 1965 when someone noticed it was leaning. Architects were worried it was a safety hazard because of its height and location to the road.

“There were a lot of people questioning what happened, where are the bells, where’s the cross?” First Christian Church member Linda Dorsey said.

The cross was missing for two years and some community members say they didn’t realize how much they would miss it until it was gone.

“I really missed it and I grieved over it, I’ll be honest with you,” Dorsey said.

The church didn’t give up. After a lot of planning, workers put the cross back up just days ago in preparation for Sunday’s service.

“We’re hoping that that’s just a general reminder to turn our thoughts to God and to be reminded of God’s faithfulness,” Pulliam said.

Now, after wondering when this moment would come, church goers are celebrating the return of their beloved cross.

“Very soon the bells will be ringing again which is important to a lot of people in our community and at last we have our cross standing above this busiest intersection once again,” Pulliam said.