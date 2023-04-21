TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Community teams have been Caught Doing Good for Kids by raising donations to help abused and neglected children.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) started the fundraiser back in 2016 and has been hosting it annually ever since. CASA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support abused and neglected children in Smith, Van Zandt and Wood counties by providing court appointed trained community volunteers who advocate for loving and safe outcomes.

Teams participating in the fundraiser include employees from the City of Tyler, Southside Bank, Delek Oil Refinery, Greater Tyler Area Realtors and several community leaders. Teams have already started going head-to-head and have raised more than $5,700 so far on the CASA for Kids of East Texas Facebook page and culminated on Friday with an on-site event.

The event took place at the CASA for Kids of East Texas on 3616 West Way St., Tyler from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

You can donate to the cause on via their website, Facebook, Venmo @casaforkidsofeasttexas or by texting TYLERCASA to 56651.