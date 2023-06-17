MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur declared a local disaster on Saturday in the aftermath of Thursday’s severe weather.

Judge LaFleur’s declaration said the following:

“Whereas, Marion County, beginning on 15 Jun 23, has suffered widespread and severe damage and injury to property, infrastructure, county roads and rights-of-ways. The results of thunderstorms and high wind activity which may be described as severe windstorms and rain and which has resulted in widespread power outages and lack of readily accessible food, water, and fuel.

Whereas, Leward J. LaFleur, County Judge of Marion County, has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people, to protect or rehabilitate property, and to clear our roads and repair our infrastructure.”

Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur