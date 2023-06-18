CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Camp County Judge James Mason declared a local disaster on Saturday in response to severe weather which hit the area starting on June 15.

The judge’s declaration said the following:

“WHEREAS, Camp County, beginning on June 15, 2023, has suffered widespread and severe damage and injury to property, infrastructure, county roads and rights-of-way resulting from thunderstorm and high wind activity which may be described as severe windstorms and rain and which has resulted in widespread power outages and lack of readily accessible food, water and gasoline. Also resulting in widespread and significant damage to the electrical infrastructure of Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative, Wood County Electric Cooperative and Southwestern Electric Power Company, throughout Camp County, WHEREAS, James (AJ) Mason, County Judge of Camp County, has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people, to protect or rehabilitate property and to clear our roads or repair our infrastructure.” Camp County Judge James Mason

The declaration should last as long as seven days and activates the the County Emergency Management Plan.

This comes after several other counties like Upshur, Marion and Morris counties had local disaster declarations issued by their respective county judges.